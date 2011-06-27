Estimated values
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,214
|$33,786
|$34,659
|Clean
|$32,717
|$33,296
|$34,121
|Average
|$31,723
|$32,318
|$33,045
|Rough
|$30,729
|$31,339
|$31,969
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,416
|$29,921
|$30,695
|Clean
|$28,975
|$29,488
|$30,219
|Average
|$28,095
|$28,621
|$29,266
|Rough
|$27,215
|$27,754
|$28,313
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,744
|$31,472
|$32,525
|Clean
|$30,284
|$31,016
|$32,020
|Average
|$29,364
|$30,105
|$31,010
|Rough
|$28,444
|$29,193
|$30,001