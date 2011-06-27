Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,688
|$3,218
|Clean
|$1,526
|$2,415
|$2,894
|Average
|$1,172
|$1,870
|$2,247
|Rough
|$818
|$1,325
|$1,599
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,782
|$2,700
|$3,196
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,426
|$2,874
|Average
|$1,227
|$1,879
|$2,231
|Rough
|$856
|$1,331
|$1,588
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$2,435
|$2,944
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,188
|$2,648
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,694
|$2,056
|Rough
|$716
|$1,201
|$1,463
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,586
|$2,499
|$2,991
|Clean
|$1,421
|$2,246
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,739
|$2,088
|Rough
|$762
|$1,232
|$1,486
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,721
|$3,252
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,445
|$2,925
|Average
|$1,195
|$1,893
|$2,270
|Rough
|$834
|$1,342
|$1,616
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,512
|$3,004
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,258
|$2,702
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,748
|$2,097
|Rough
|$768
|$1,239
|$1,493
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,715
|$2,700
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,426
|$2,906
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,879
|$2,256
|Rough
|$824
|$1,331
|$1,606
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,537
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,280
|$2,724
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,765
|$2,114
|Rough
|$780
|$1,251
|$1,505
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,758
|$2,742
|$3,273
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,464
|$2,944
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,908
|$2,285
|Rough
|$844
|$1,352
|$1,626
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,436
|$2,998
|Clean
|$1,245
|$2,189
|$2,696
|Average
|$956
|$1,695
|$2,093
|Rough
|$668
|$1,201
|$1,490
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,457
|$2,304
|$2,760
|Clean
|$1,305
|$2,070
|$2,482
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,603
|$1,927
|Rough
|$700
|$1,136
|$1,371
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,794
|$2,181
|Clean
|$962
|$1,612
|$1,962
|Average
|$739
|$1,248
|$1,523
|Rough
|$516
|$885
|$1,084
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,721
|$3,252
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,445
|$2,925
|Average
|$1,195
|$1,893
|$2,270
|Rough
|$834
|$1,342
|$1,616
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$2,624
|$3,155
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,358
|$2,837
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,826
|$2,202
|Rough
|$788
|$1,294
|$1,567
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,663
|$2,647
|$3,178
|Clean
|$1,490
|$2,379
|$2,858
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,842
|$2,218
|Rough
|$799
|$1,305
|$1,579
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$2,473
|$2,965
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,222
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,721
|$2,070
|Rough
|$749
|$1,220
|$1,473