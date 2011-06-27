  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Forenza
  4. Used 2005 Suzuki Forenza
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Suzuki Forenza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,688$3,218
Clean$1,526$2,415$2,894
Average$1,172$1,870$2,247
Rough$818$1,325$1,599
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,782$2,700$3,196
Clean$1,597$2,426$2,874
Average$1,227$1,879$2,231
Rough$856$1,331$1,588
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,490$2,435$2,944
Clean$1,335$2,188$2,648
Average$1,026$1,694$2,056
Rough$716$1,201$1,463
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,586$2,499$2,991
Clean$1,421$2,246$2,690
Average$1,092$1,739$2,088
Rough$762$1,232$1,486
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,736$2,721$3,252
Clean$1,556$2,445$2,925
Average$1,195$1,893$2,270
Rough$834$1,342$1,616
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,598$2,512$3,004
Clean$1,432$2,258$2,702
Average$1,100$1,748$2,097
Rough$768$1,239$1,493
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,715$2,700$3,231
Clean$1,537$2,426$2,906
Average$1,180$1,879$2,256
Rough$824$1,331$1,606
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,537$3,029
Clean$1,455$2,280$2,724
Average$1,117$1,765$2,114
Rough$780$1,251$1,505
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,758$2,742$3,273
Clean$1,575$2,464$2,944
Average$1,210$1,908$2,285
Rough$844$1,352$1,626
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,436$2,998
Clean$1,245$2,189$2,696
Average$956$1,695$2,093
Rough$668$1,201$1,490
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,457$2,304$2,760
Clean$1,305$2,070$2,482
Average$1,003$1,603$1,927
Rough$700$1,136$1,371
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,794$2,181
Clean$962$1,612$1,962
Average$739$1,248$1,523
Rough$516$885$1,084
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,736$2,721$3,252
Clean$1,556$2,445$2,925
Average$1,195$1,893$2,270
Rough$834$1,342$1,616
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,639$2,624$3,155
Clean$1,469$2,358$2,837
Average$1,128$1,826$2,202
Rough$788$1,294$1,567
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,663$2,647$3,178
Clean$1,490$2,379$2,858
Average$1,145$1,842$2,218
Rough$799$1,305$1,579
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$2,473$2,965
Clean$1,398$2,222$2,667
Average$1,074$1,721$2,070
Rough$749$1,220$1,473
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Forenza with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Forenza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Suzuki Forenza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,188 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Forenza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,188 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Suzuki Forenza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,188 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Suzuki Forenza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Suzuki Forenza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Suzuki Forenza ranges from $716 to $2,944, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Suzuki Forenza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.