Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,217
|$4,706
|$5,905
|Clean
|$3,015
|$4,413
|$5,517
|Average
|$2,611
|$3,825
|$4,741
|Rough
|$2,207
|$3,238
|$3,965
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,697
|$5,529
|$6,999
|Clean
|$3,465
|$5,184
|$6,540
|Average
|$3,001
|$4,494
|$5,620
|Rough
|$2,537
|$3,803
|$4,700
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,477
|$4,937
|$6,117
|Clean
|$3,259
|$4,628
|$5,715
|Average
|$2,822
|$4,012
|$4,911
|Rough
|$2,386
|$3,396
|$4,107
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 SportBack Technology 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,351
|$4,836
|$6,035
|Clean
|$3,141
|$4,534
|$5,639
|Average
|$2,720
|$3,931
|$4,845
|Rough
|$2,299
|$3,327
|$4,052
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,048
|$4,589
|$5,826
|Clean
|$2,857
|$4,303
|$5,443
|Average
|$2,474
|$3,730
|$4,678
|Rough
|$2,091
|$3,157
|$3,912
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$4,841
|$6,039
|Clean
|$3,145
|$4,539
|$5,642
|Average
|$2,724
|$3,935
|$4,848
|Rough
|$2,303
|$3,330
|$4,055
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,234
|$4,722
|$5,921
|Clean
|$3,031
|$4,427
|$5,532
|Average
|$2,625
|$3,838
|$4,754
|Rough
|$2,219
|$3,248
|$3,976
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,211
|$4,750
|$5,988
|Clean
|$3,009
|$4,454
|$5,594
|Average
|$2,606
|$3,861
|$4,808
|Rough
|$2,203
|$3,268
|$4,021
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,307
|$4,805
|$6,012
|Clean
|$3,099
|$4,505
|$5,617
|Average
|$2,684
|$3,906
|$4,827
|Rough
|$2,269
|$3,306
|$4,037
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,313
|$4,800
|$5,998
|Clean
|$3,105
|$4,500
|$5,604
|Average
|$2,689
|$3,901
|$4,815
|Rough
|$2,273
|$3,302
|$4,027
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki SX4 LE Popular Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,265
|$4,753
|$5,952
|Clean
|$3,060
|$4,456
|$5,561
|Average
|$2,650
|$3,863
|$4,779
|Rough
|$2,240
|$3,270
|$3,997