  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus NX 300h
  4. Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2015 Lexus NX 300h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-best fuel economy
  • generous backseat room for the segment
  • impeccable cabin construction
  • copious high-tech features.
  • Small cargo capacity
  • pokey acceleration
  • potentially distracting Remote Touch interface.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Lexus NX 300h for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price
$29,900
Used NX 300h for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Lexus NX 300h hybrid is a distinctive entry in the compact luxury crossover segment, boasting excellent fuel economy, impeccable cabin quality, eye-catching styling and a surprisingly sporty driving experience.

Vehicle overview

Not only is there an abundance of compact luxury crossovers on the market now, it's hard to pick one we wouldn't recommend. It also just got a bit harder, thanks to Lexus and its entry with the generally impressive all-new NX. However, while the regular turbocharged version struggles to stand out appreciably from its rivals when it comes to fuel economy and performance, the 2015 Lexus NX 300h hybrid version certainly does.

Perhaps to no one's surprise, the company that is almost synonymous with luxury hybrids has produced by far the most fuel-efficient luxury compact crossover. Through its combination of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and multiple electric motors powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack, the NX 300h is capable of returning a Lexus-estimated 32 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. The only other hybrid in the segment – the Audi Q5 – manages 26 mpg combined, while diesel-powered entries (the other fuel-efficient alternative) are in that same ballpark. This fuel economy advantage does come with a trade-off, however. The NX 300h is one of the slowest vehicles in its class -- alternatively fueled or otherwise.

There are reasons to consider the 2015 Lexus NX beyond either of its appealing powertrain options (the turbocharged NX 200t is review separately). It has similar dimensions to the Q5 and other competitors like the Acura RDX, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60, but clever packaging has resulted in better-than-average rear seat legroom. It also boasts bold design outside and in, with exemplary cabin construction and a long list of the latest high-tech entertainment, convenience and safety options.

Unfortunately, the NX 300h's cargo area is significantly lacking. Maximum cargo capacity is among the lowest in the segment, but its dramatically raked liftgate makes it even less versatile than its measurements would suggest. Its capacity with the rear seats in place is the worst in the segment, so if you have a family or need more versatility than what is essentially offered by most wagons, the NX is probably not for you. Lexus' bigger RX 400h hybrid would be the best family-friendly hybrid alternative, but it's as different in style, driving dynamics and overall personality to the NX as the larger luxurious Lexus ES sedan is to the smaller, sporty IS.

In other words, if you're single or a couple without kids, the 2015 Lexus NX 300h is a new compelling entry in a segment admittedly filled with other compelling entries. If your priority is to find the most fuel-efficient of those, though, your choice might have become a lot easier.

2015 Lexus NX 300h models

The 2015 Lexus NX 300h is a five-passenger, compact luxury crossover SUV. It is technically available in a single trim level, but there is a non-hybrid NX 200t version that is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, driver-selectable vehicle dynamics settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (with two-way driver lumbar), 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seats, "NuLuxe" premium vinyl upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a cargo cover and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Standard electronic features include a 7-inch display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri-based voice controls and readouts for iPhones, the Display Audio electronics interface and an eight-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod audio interface.

Other packages are also available, though availability can vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer. The Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats. The Luxury package also includes those items plus a power liftgate, automatic wipers, a tow package, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and wood trim. A power-folding rear seat can be added to the Luxury package.

The Navigation package obviously includes a navigation system, but also adds the Remote Touch electronics interface, two additional speakers, voice control, various Lexus Enform smartphone-integrated apps and a special smartphone app that allows you to remotely control and monitor various vehicle functions.

Stand-alone options include the 18-inch wheels, a blind-spot warning system (includes rear cross-traffic alert), front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control (includes a pre-collision warning and vehicle preparation system), upgraded LED headlights, a power liftgate, a sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel and a wireless charging tray for Qi-compatible phones.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Lexus NX 300h is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Lexus NX 300h features a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a pair of electric motor/generators supplied by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Together, they produce a maximum output of 194 horsepower. Opting for all-wheel drive (versus front) adds a third electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels for added all-weather traction.

In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive NX 300h went from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds. That's a decent time for a hybrid, but compared to regular luxury crossovers it's pretty slow.

On the other hand, fuel economy should be by far the best in the segment. EPA testing estimates the NX 300h delivers 33 mpg combined (35 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive and 32 mpg combined (33/30) with all-wheel drive. The latter is 6 mpg combined better than an Audi Q5 Hybrid.

Safety

Every 2015 Lexus NX 300h comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a front passenger cushion airbag that prevents occupants from submarining under the seatbelt and off the seat. A rearview camera is also standard, along with Lexus Enform Safety Connect telematics that includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location and an emergency assist button. Optional features include a blind-spot monitoring system with cross-traffic alert, as well as a lane-departure warning system and a frontal pre-collision system (included with adaptive cruise control) that warns of a possible collision and can automatically apply the brakes in the event of driver inaction.

In Edmunds brake testing, the NX 300h came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is several shorter than average.

The 2015 Lexus NX pegged the crash-test ratings of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, scoring a top rating of "Good" in the agency's small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-impact tests; it also scored the top rating of "Good" in side-impact, rollover performance and whiplash protection from its front seats.

Driving

If you're expecting the NX 300h to drive like a smaller version of the RX, you're either going to be disappointed or pleasantly surprised. The ride is a bit firmer, the steering is more responsive, and body motions are more controlled when driving around turns or going over bumps and dips. There is a sense of connection between the car and driver that is not present in Lexus' other SUVs. That is a characteristic shared between the two NX models, but they obviously diverge when it comes to power delivery.

Instead of the NX 200t's punchy and smooth turbocharged four-cylinder, the NX 300h features the sort of hybrid driving experience with which current owners of Toyota or Lexus hybrids should be familiar. That includes quiet, all-electric propulsion when accelerating from a stop that lasts for a duration largely determined by how gingerly or energetically you feel like accelerating. Either way, the gasoline engine will at some point seamlessly kick in. Should you call for more energetic acceleration, expect loud droning noises and not a lot of thrust to back it up. The 300h may be fuel-efficient, but it certainly isn't quick, and indeed most rival SUVs -- even alternatively powered ones -- accelerate with more gusto.

Interior

The NX's cabin isn't quite as radical as the exterior is, but it nevertheless exudes a cool, modern vibe that won't be mistaken for anything else in the segment. Construction is absolutely top-notch, with materials that look and feel rich -- especially in the available two-tone color schemes. Soft leather lines the seats and passenger-side dash, as well as the padded areas that thoughtfully cushion the center console to keep your legs from whacking against a hard surface. Details like contrast stitching, wood trim and a modern analog clock are tastefully applied.

The high-mounted climate controls are easy to reach and see, while other secondary controls are intuitive. The infotainment controls are less so, however. The standard Display Audio system utilizes a knob-and-screen system similar to Mercedes' COMAND system. We haven't had a chance to try it, but a majority of NX models are likely to leave the dealer lot with navigation and thus the latest iteration of Remote Touch. Various menus and icons are selected with a console-mounted touchpad (like a laptop's). There is haptic feedback through that pad when you click something, but in general, we find that using Remote Touch draws too much of your attention from the road.

Rear passengers in the NX should find a generous amount of space, at least compared with most other compact luxury crossovers. Cargo space is skimpy, however, even if the NX 300h avoids the typical hybrid problem of significantly reduced cargo capacity over a traditionally powered version. Its 53.7 cubic feet of total volume may be about equal to the similarly constricted Mercedes GLK and just a few cubes shy of an Audi Q5, but its raked liftgate seems to make it less versatile than even its modest volume number would suggest. That's driven home by its 16.8 cubic feet with the seats raised, making it less spacious than its compact crossover rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Lexus NX 300h.

5(45%)
4(33%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the 300h
mozy_n,05/02/2015
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I did not even want to test drive the 300h based on the review of it being sluggish. I'm glad I did. I drove all 3 configurations of this car and like the handling and ride of the hybrid the best. I did and do NOT find it sluggish. It has much better accelleration than the Kia Sorento we traded in. Breaking is excellent also. Handling, comfort are all as you would expect from Lexus. This is our first Lexus and first hybrid. We get 35 mpg city and hwy. We have had it for 2 months. I really just wanted to comment on the accelleration and breaking as that comes up as a negative on some reviews. If you are looking at an NX I suggest you try the hybrid to see how you like it.
Waited a year for the NX to arrive
socaldriver15,07/05/2015
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I had been looking for a compact SUV for about a year and test drove pretty much everything on the market. I had been driving a 2001 Lexus RX300 and really loved that car and did not want the larger footprint of the newer RX models. My ideal car would be the layout of the old RX300 with updated electronics and slightly sportier handling, with the comfort typical of lexus and toyota seating. The new NX was the closest I could find to my ideal car. It has a footprint closer to the old RX than to the new RX and has sportier handling than the new RX. It can park in the compact spots in my parking garage at work although it is a tight fit.
Beautiful Little SUV Hybrid
jrgdds,05/11/2015
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
IMO, The way that the NX300h handles and accelerates is way better than some of the professional reviewers have claimed especially wen driving in sports mode. The NX300h is well appointed for comfort as one would expect from Lexus, and the cars technology is probably more than most people will ever require, but it's there if you need it. The interior has a well thought out ergonomic design.
SUV that gets 30mpg and can handle like a car!
David,04/30/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Ok, was looking for a hybrid SUV. Green was the emphasis for the purchase. Sedans can be green without the hybrid (the CO2 emitted per mile in a Camry is less than some souped up hyrbids). Also, when your car is stopped, it's just nice no to emit CO2. Toyota makes real hybrids (ones where the battery can boost up city driving mpg) and pioneered much of the technology. Our only real choices were the Nx300h, the Rx450h, or the RAV4 Hybrid. BMW makes a X5 plug in hybrid and Ford used to make an escape hybrid, but the X5 was too expensive acutely and the Escape Hybrid is no more. That being said, I would have gone for the RAV4 but the interior is nowhere near that for it's cousing NX300h Lexus (although it has more camera angles). Ok, back to the car, it performs as advertized -- we are getting between 29-33 MPG in 80% city driving. It handles great and the safety stuff like blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, and radar guided cruise control are pretty great. The car is really whisper quiet. (*Acceleration however has a drone, but it's not that bad but sort of unexpected in a Lexus). Handling is actually a bit more sedan like than the RX we gave up. Seats are bit tighter too than the RX -- but it's a smaller car. Suspension and road feel are classic Lexus. My big qualm is the cost -- which it was not $5000 more versus a comprable nx200 to save gas and hurt the environment less. This car gets an easy 5-stars if they charged less for it. But, the ride is really quite good, the handling excellent, and luxury is strong. The new RX is bigger than the previous or we might have bought that with all the new safety and technology features, but they no longer make that 2012-2015 style. To complain of some almost unnoticeable acceleration compromises in an SUV that emits 276 grams of CO2 per mile (less than a Toyota Corrolla at 287 grams of CO2 per mile) seems besides the point. It's hard to ease your carbon footprint and be an SUV this luxurious other than for the nx300h. For comparison, note the nx200 emits 368 grams of CO2 per mile. Sad this technology is not incentivized more. Perhaps the government will at some point though.
See all 9 reviews of the 2015 Lexus NX 300h
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
194 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
33 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
194 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Lexus NX 300h

Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h Overview

The Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h is offered in the following submodels: NX 300h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h Base is priced between $29,900 and$29,900 with odometer readings between 9101 and9101 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Lexus NX 300hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Lexus NX 300h for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2015 NX 300hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,900 and mileage as low as 9101 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h.

Can't find a used 2015 Lexus NX 300hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus NX 300h for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,273.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,874.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus NX 300h for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,733.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,951.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Lexus NX 300h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus NX 300h lease specials

Related Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles