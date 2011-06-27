  1. Home
Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 NX 300h
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)518.0/458.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitter and Compassyes
Leather Heated Steering Wheelyes
Qi-Compatible Wireless Chargeryes
60/40 Power Folding Rear Seatsyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
Heated/Ventilated Front Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Cargo Matyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitteryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Forged Wheelsyes
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Power Rear Dooryes
Wheel Locksyes
Reverse Tilt, Heated and Memory Mirrorsyes
LED Headlamps w/o Auto High Beamsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
18" Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Auto-Dimming, Reverse Tilt, Heated and Memory Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4055 lbs.
Gross weight5145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Maximum payload1090 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume88.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Meteor Blue Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Eminent White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Creme, leather
  • Creme, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
