Estimated values
2015 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,295
|$22,630
|$24,955
|Clean
|$19,642
|$21,889
|$24,103
|Average
|$18,335
|$20,407
|$22,399
|Rough
|$17,028
|$18,925
|$20,694
Estimated values
2015 Lexus NX 300h 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,891
|$21,752
|$23,617
|Clean
|$19,251
|$21,040
|$22,811
|Average
|$17,970
|$19,615
|$21,198
|Rough
|$16,689
|$18,191
|$19,585