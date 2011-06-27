Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h Consumer Reviews

Love the 300h mozy_n , 05/02/2015 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I did not even want to test drive the 300h based on the review of it being sluggish. I'm glad I did. I drove all 3 configurations of this car and like the handling and ride of the hybrid the best. I did and do NOT find it sluggish. It has much better accelleration than the Kia Sorento we traded in. Breaking is excellent also. Handling, comfort are all as you would expect from Lexus. This is our first Lexus and first hybrid. We get 35 mpg city and hwy. We have had it for 2 months. I really just wanted to comment on the accelleration and breaking as that comes up as a negative on some reviews. If you are looking at an NX I suggest you try the hybrid to see how you like it. Report Abuse

Waited a year for the NX to arrive socaldriver15 , 07/05/2015 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I had been looking for a compact SUV for about a year and test drove pretty much everything on the market. I had been driving a 2001 Lexus RX300 and really loved that car and did not want the larger footprint of the newer RX models. My ideal car would be the layout of the old RX300 with updated electronics and slightly sportier handling, with the comfort typical of lexus and toyota seating. The new NX was the closest I could find to my ideal car. It has a footprint closer to the old RX than to the new RX and has sportier handling than the new RX. It can park in the compact spots in my parking garage at work although it is a tight fit. Report Abuse

Beautiful Little SUV Hybrid jrgdds , 05/11/2015 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful IMO, The way that the NX300h handles and accelerates is way better than some of the professional reviewers have claimed especially wen driving in sports mode. The NX300h is well appointed for comfort as one would expect from Lexus, and the cars technology is probably more than most people will ever require, but it's there if you need it. The interior has a well thought out ergonomic design. Report Abuse

SUV that gets 30mpg and can handle like a car! David , 04/30/2016 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Ok, was looking for a hybrid SUV. Green was the emphasis for the purchase. Sedans can be green without the hybrid (the CO2 emitted per mile in a Camry is less than some souped up hyrbids). Also, when your car is stopped, it's just nice no to emit CO2. Toyota makes real hybrids (ones where the battery can boost up city driving mpg) and pioneered much of the technology. Our only real choices were the Nx300h, the Rx450h, or the RAV4 Hybrid. BMW makes a X5 plug in hybrid and Ford used to make an escape hybrid, but the X5 was too expensive acutely and the Escape Hybrid is no more. That being said, I would have gone for the RAV4 but the interior is nowhere near that for it's cousing NX300h Lexus (although it has more camera angles). Ok, back to the car, it performs as advertized -- we are getting between 29-33 MPG in 80% city driving. It handles great and the safety stuff like blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, and radar guided cruise control are pretty great. The car is really whisper quiet. (*Acceleration however has a drone, but it's not that bad but sort of unexpected in a Lexus). Handling is actually a bit more sedan like than the RX we gave up. Seats are bit tighter too than the RX -- but it's a smaller car. Suspension and road feel are classic Lexus. My big qualm is the cost -- which it was not $5000 more versus a comprable nx200 to save gas and hurt the environment less. This car gets an easy 5-stars if they charged less for it. But, the ride is really quite good, the handling excellent, and luxury is strong. The new RX is bigger than the previous or we might have bought that with all the new safety and technology features, but they no longer make that 2012-2015 style. To complain of some almost unnoticeable acceleration compromises in an SUV that emits 276 grams of CO2 per mile (less than a Toyota Corrolla at 287 grams of CO2 per mile) seems besides the point. It's hard to ease your carbon footprint and be an SUV this luxurious other than for the nx300h. For comparison, note the nx200 emits 368 grams of CO2 per mile. Sad this technology is not incentivized more. Perhaps the government will at some point though. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse