2021 Lexus NX 300 Review

Comfortable, quiet and packed with all sorts of standard safety features, the 2021 Lexus NX 300 has lots of appeal right out of the gate. Though it's a compact luxury SUV, the NX 300 has enough room for adults, yet it's small enough to easily maneuver around town. On the highway, the NX 300 makes a great road-trip vehicle thanks to its hushed cabin and supple suspension. And even at the base trim level, the NX comes with safety features such as forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert. Unfortunately, even with all its virtues, the NX 300 has a lot working against it. Cargo space is limited behind the rear seats, negating some of its long-haul readiness. Inside, we like the serenity the NX offers, but Lexus' touchpad user interface is one of the most difficult to use in any car on the road today. What's more, the driving experience isn't as engaging as we'd hope, even in an NX with the optional F Sport equipment. There's a lot to like about this little Lexus, but up against segment leaders from Mercedes and BMW, it's harder to recommend.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.0 / 10

When it comes to providing a quiet and comfortable ride, the Lexus NX 300 excels among luxury crossover SUVs. Performance places it midpack in the segment, and its smaller cargo capacity and high cost compared to more capable and spacious SUVs knock it down a few more pegs. But the biggest drawback is the frustrating infotainment interface, which might be the worst in the industry.

How does it drive? 7.0

For performance and driver engagement, the NX 300 comes up as merely average among small luxury SUVs. The engine is smooth and has good low-end power, but its 0-60 mph time of 7 seconds flat is average among compact crossover rivals with turbocharged four-cylinders. In panic-braking tests from 60 mph, the NX 300 needed 136 feet to stop, which is a considerable 10 feet longer than average.



Steering effort is appropriate and precise, but there's little feedback for the driver. When cornering, there's a good amount of body roll, but the NX is reasonably predictable and poised. The transmission provides seamless shifts in typical driving conditions, and the smooth engine virtually disappears from your awareness.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

The NX 300's abundance of overall comfort is uncommon in the segment. The front seats offer plenty of room and adequate support for a variety of body types, and optional front-seat ventilation enhances long-distance comfort. The rear seats are also accommodating for adults.



In keeping with Lexus' greater emphasis on comfort, the NX's suspension smooths over road imperfections with ease. Neither busy nor nervous, the NX 300 seems to glide unaffected over ruts and bumps. The dual-zone automatic climate control system is controlled mainly through well-labeled buttons and rocker switches. The system works well and isn't too loud. Among luxury crossover SUVs, the Lexus NX 300 is one of the quietest.

How’s the interior? 6.5

The front seats are spacious, and the rear seats have enough — but not abundant — head- and legroom for adults in the outboard seats. The small rear windows, however, make those quarters feel a bit more confining than they are. A memory function saves your seat and steering wheel position, and the range of adjustability will allow most drivers to find a decent setup. The Easy Entry feature, combined with below-average legroom, might make it difficult for passengers to get in or out of the vehicle behind a tall driver.



The optional touchpad interface is easily the worst in the industry. The controller is hard to manage, and there's a distinct lack of intuitive menus and buttons. Luckily, most other cabin controls are logical and well conceived.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Although the technology in the NX is modern and effective, its clunky interface may turn off tech-savvy buyers. Thankfully Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available. The optional navigation system, however, is easy to use, with fairly accurate traffic information. The voice controls work well and allow for some degree of natural language. In-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi is included for the first year.



The NX's adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation braking and optional rear cross-traffic alert systems all work well. The lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam activation are less useful since their effectiveness varies too much depending on terrain and surroundings.

How’s the storage? 6.0

The NX sits just below average within the segment for interior cargo space or nooks and cubbies for your gear. It trails competitors with its 17.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. Cargo room is further hampered by the sloped rear window that limits the vehicle's ability to take on bulky items with the seats folded. The door pockets are small, as are the glovebox and center console compartment.



The rear seats are a bit cramped, so installing a large rear-facing child seat will be a challenge. It is easy to find and access the car seat points that serve the outboard seating positions, but the center position uses belts attached to the roof.

How economical is it? 7.0

The all-wheel-drive NX 300 is rated at 24 mpg combined (22 city/27 highway), an estimate that is competitive with other vehicles in the class. We averaged 25.7 mpg on our highway-heavy evaluation loop, which is in line with what we'd expect with such a rating.

Is it a good value? 7.0

A base NX 300 provides good value, especially if interior volume isn't the highest priority. The NuLuxe simulated leather upholstery looks and feels like the genuine article. Common touch points are well padded, and other interior materials are nice quality and tightly fitted for a solid feel. But add a bunch of options and the appeal of the NX lessens because the price gets harder to justify and its shortcomings become harder to overlook. Warranty coverage is a bit better than average for a luxury make.

Wildcard 7.0

Styling, both inside and out, may present a love-it-or-hate-it proposition. The many high-tech features should appeal to early adopters, but the heavily flawed touchpad interface will temper their enthusiasm. While the NX 300 lags behind others in its class in driver engagement and performance, it will prove more than adequate for most drivers. It's not particularly entertaining or stimulating, but it is predictable and controllable. It's easy to drive in nearly all conditions and places few demands on the driver.

Which NX 300 does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the base NX 300 since it comes standard with an abundance of safety features and offers plenty of stand-alone or package options to choose from. The F Sport and Luxury trims add some nice creature comforts, but most of their desirable features can be selected à la carte at the base level.

Lexus NX 300 models

The 2021 Lexus NX 300 is a five-passenger compact SUV available in three trim levels: the standard NX 300, the NX 300 F Sport and the NX 300 Luxury. The hybrid NX, the NX 300h, is reviewed separately. All three trim levels come standard with: