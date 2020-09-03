2021 Lexus NX 300
What’s new
- A blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
- Part of the first NX generation, originally introduced for 2015 as the NX 200t
Pros & Cons
- Cabin is very quiet at highway speeds
- Supremely comfortable ride and seats
- Lots of standard high-tech safety features
- Remote Touchpad interface is frustrating to use
- Limited cargo volume
- Not much fun to drive
2021 Lexus NX 300 Review
Comfortable, quiet and packed with all sorts of standard safety features, the 2021 Lexus NX 300 has lots of appeal right out of the gate. Though it's a compact luxury SUV, the NX 300 has enough room for adults, yet it's small enough to easily maneuver around town. On the highway, the NX 300 makes a great road-trip vehicle thanks to its hushed cabin and supple suspension. And even at the base trim level, the NX comes with safety features such as forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert.
Unfortunately, even with all its virtues, the NX 300 has a lot working against it. Cargo space is limited behind the rear seats, negating some of its long-haul readiness. Inside, we like the serenity the NX offers, but Lexus' touchpad user interface is one of the most difficult to use in any car on the road today. What's more, the driving experience isn't as engaging as we'd hope, even in an NX with the optional F Sport equipment. There's a lot to like about this little Lexus, but up against segment leaders from Mercedes and BMW, it's harder to recommend.
Our verdict7.0 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Steering effort is appropriate and precise, but there's little feedback for the driver. When cornering, there's a good amount of body roll, but the NX is reasonably predictable and poised. The transmission provides seamless shifts in typical driving conditions, and the smooth engine virtually disappears from your awareness.
How comfortable is it?8.5
In keeping with Lexus' greater emphasis on comfort, the NX's suspension smooths over road imperfections with ease. Neither busy nor nervous, the NX 300 seems to glide unaffected over ruts and bumps. The dual-zone automatic climate control system is controlled mainly through well-labeled buttons and rocker switches. The system works well and isn't too loud. Among luxury crossover SUVs, the Lexus NX 300 is one of the quietest.
How’s the interior?6.5
The optional touchpad interface is easily the worst in the industry. The controller is hard to manage, and there's a distinct lack of intuitive menus and buttons. Luckily, most other cabin controls are logical and well conceived.
How’s the tech?7.0
The NX's adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation braking and optional rear cross-traffic alert systems all work well. The lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam activation are less useful since their effectiveness varies too much depending on terrain and surroundings.
How’s the storage?6.0
The rear seats are a bit cramped, so installing a large rear-facing child seat will be a challenge. It is easy to find and access the car seat points that serve the outboard seating positions, but the center position uses belts attached to the roof.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.0
Which NX 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus NX 300 models
The 2021 Lexus NX 300 is a five-passenger compact SUV available in three trim levels: the standard NX 300, the NX 300 F Sport and the NX 300 Luxury. The hybrid NX, the NX 300h, is reviewed separately. All three trim levels come standard with:
- A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque)
- Six-speed automatic transmission
- Front-wheel drive
All-wheel drive is optional on all three trim levels.
Standard equipment highlights on the base NX 300 include:
- Power-adjustable front seats and simulated leather upholstery
- 8-inch infotainment display with a touchpad interface
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- Eight-speaker sound system
Standard driver safety aids include:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Forward collision warning and mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the NX back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while you're in reverse)
On top of the standard equipment, the F Sport adds:
- Special exterior styling elements
- Sport-tuned suspension
- More aggressively bolstered seats
- Sport steering wheel
Building off the base NX equipment, the Luxury adds:
- Navigation system
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- Power liftgate
Options are available as stand-alone extras or bundled in packages. They include:
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- 14-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system
- 360-degree parking camera
- Adaptive suspension dampers (F Sport only)
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$45,360
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$43,960
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$41,010
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$39,610
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NX 300 safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
- Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you when a front collision is imminent or when you deviate from your lane.
- Blind-Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and warns about approaching cross-traffic when you're backing up.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Lets you connect with roadside assistance and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or vehicle theft.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus NX 300 vs. the competition
Lexus NX 300 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLB is currently our top-rated pick in the extra-small luxury SUV segment. It has the edge on the NX 300 with its much more user-friendly tech interface, more cargo space and better fuel economy, all for about the same price. But when it comes to standard equipment, the NX 300 has the Mercedes beat — the base-level Lexus comes with a lot more in the way of driver aids.
Lexus NX 300 vs. Acura RDX
Slightly larger than the Lexus NX, the Acura RDX offers more interior space and nearly double the cargo capacity of the NX 300 behind the rear seats. Both SUVs come with a long list of standard equipment, especially in the driver safety-aid department, and starting prices are similar. The RDX is a bit more enjoyable to drive thanks to sharp steering and handling. So if you can fit a larger SUV in your driveway, we recommend the RDX.
Lexus NX 300 vs. Infiniti QX50
Much like the NX 300, the Infiniti QX50 offers quite a bit of standard equipment for the price. Like the NX, the Infiniti comes standard with smartphone connectivity, blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation. But the Infiniti, measuring 2 inches longer than the Lexus, offers significantly more cargo space (31.1 cubic feet versus the NX's 17.7 cubes) and 2 additional inches of rear legroom. If you want a more spacious SUV, the QX50 is worth a closer look.
FAQ
Is the Lexus NX 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lexus NX 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus NX 300:
- A blind-spot monitor and auto-dimming exterior mirrors are now standard
- Part of the first NX generation, originally introduced for 2015 as the NX 200t
Is the Lexus NX 300 reliable?
Is the 2021 Lexus NX 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus NX 300?
The least-expensive 2021 Lexus NX 300 is the 2021 Lexus NX 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,510.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $45,360
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $43,960
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $41,010
- F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $39,610
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,510
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,910
What are the different models of Lexus NX 300?
