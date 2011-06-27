Estimated values
2018 Lexus NX 300 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,079
|$29,072
|$31,357
|Clean
|$26,480
|$28,424
|$30,642
|Average
|$25,281
|$27,127
|$29,210
|Rough
|$24,082
|$25,831
|$27,779
Estimated values
2018 Lexus NX 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,329
|$28,211
|$30,370
|Clean
|$25,746
|$27,582
|$29,677
|Average
|$24,580
|$26,324
|$28,291
|Rough
|$23,415
|$25,066
|$26,905
Estimated values
2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,567
|$30,461
|$32,634
|Clean
|$27,935
|$29,781
|$31,889
|Average
|$26,670
|$28,423
|$30,400
|Rough
|$25,405
|$27,064
|$28,910
Estimated values
2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,161
|$31,141
|$33,414
|Clean
|$28,515
|$30,446
|$32,652
|Average
|$27,224
|$29,057
|$31,126
|Rough
|$25,933
|$27,668
|$29,601