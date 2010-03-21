Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me
- 123,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Low Miles !! Serviced & Inspected !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT6HT00W5Y0100290
Stock: 02900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2000 Lexus LX470. This luxury SUV is powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 engine with an automatic 4-speed transmission and All Wheel Drive. It has many luxurious comfort features including heated seats that are adjustable electronically, sunroof, privacy glass, third row seating, navigation, and much more. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this fantastic luxury SUV for a bargain. ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many financing options. We are an approved CUDL Lender! (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT6HT00W4Y0093770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 259,721 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon
2001 Lexus LX 470 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. This Lexus LX 470 comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty. 6 service records available. Nicely equipped with powered seats, a moon roof and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W913500430
Stock: C10768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,499
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00WX23514967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,373 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,980$2,105 Below Market
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
FULLY LOADED SUV!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W743537433
Stock: A3190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,995$414 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***NAVIGATION, OVERHEAD DVD, 8 PASSENGER..................................2004 LEXUS LX470 4WD PREMIUM LUXURY SUV, BLUE VAPOR METALLIC WITH A GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, NIGHTVIEW, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, HEIGHT CONTROL, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICED AT DON MCGILL OF KATY, TEXAS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 39 SERVICE RECORDS, DONT BE SCARED OF THE MILES IT RUNS GREAT***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W143542210
Stock: MAX18337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 147,895 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
Dodge of Burnsville - Burnsville / Minnesota
2004 LEXUS LX 470!!! LEATHER, AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD, GPS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DON'T MISS THIS ONE, ACCIDENT FREE, THIS ONE WON'T LASTTTT, POWER MOONROOF, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 25498 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W043541484
Stock: N48360A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 214,985 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990
Porsche Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
-4.7L V8-Leather-4x4-Power Seats-Rear Air Conditioning-Adaptive Air Suspension**Well Maintained. Local Trade. Clean CARFAX. Non Smoker**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W943547400
Stock: PE1107R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 218,306 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,900
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2004 Lexus LX 470 Black *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*, Rare Find *, Ivory Leather.Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W043536558
Stock: 43536558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 149,662 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,990$4,286 Below Market
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Elgin / Illinois
Only 149,659 Miles! Delivers 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Lexus LX 470 delivers a Gas V8 4.7L/284 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Zinc plated steel-inc: hood, doors, front fenders, Wood/leather-trimmed pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel-inc: auto tilt-away & audio/cruise controls, Wood/leather shift knob.*This Lexus LX 470 Comes Equipped with These Options *Vehicle theft deterrent w/ciphering immobilizer, Vehicle skid control (VSC), Variable valve exhaust system, Trip Computer, Tool kit, Rigid rear axle w/control arms, coil springs, Remote window & moonroof control, Remote keyless entry system w/rolling-code, Remote fuel filler door release, Reinforced ladder-type frame.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 27 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus LX 470 come see us at Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1010 E. Chicago St, Elgin, IL 60120. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W953553893
Stock: DF4954A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 188,830 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,880$3,512 Below Market
Wiz Autos - Stratford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W053553782
Stock: 553782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,873 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,495$1,464 Below Market
Dotty Auto Company - Pequot Lakes / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W553553275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2005 Lexus LX 470 4dr NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Galactic Gray Mica with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00WX53553949
Stock: 18305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2018
- 253,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,850
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2005 Lexus LX 470Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W154001914
Stock: 20A0762B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 179,675 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Car Source - Grove City / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W154001704
Stock: 49092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,969$950 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. One Owner, Accident Free CARFAX, This Vehicle has been Extremely well Maintained And It Completely Passed our AUTONATION Used Car Inspection. This vehicle has all of the right options. This vehicle is fully-loaded. With just 139,796 miles, this car is barely broken in. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W664015907
Stock: 64015907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 129,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,990$214 Below Market
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
New In Stock*** 4 Wheel Drive! This Silver 2006 Lexus LX 470 is powered by a 4.7L V8 engine, and Automatic 5-Speed transmission. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Front fog/driving lights... Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W964010684
Stock: B019421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 183,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,598
Choice Auto N' Truck - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W964007624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
