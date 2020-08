Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me

Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington

We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2000 Lexus LX470. This luxury SUV is powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 engine with an automatic 4-speed transmission and All Wheel Drive. It has many luxurious comfort features including heated seats that are adjustable electronically, sunroof, privacy glass, third row seating, navigation, and much more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT6HT00W4Y0093770

Certified Pre-Owned: No