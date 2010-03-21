Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me

Purchased new with the redesign in 1998. And I can say it has been the best large SUV I have ever owned. To this day though it is a 98 model, I have kept it looking new and I cannot convince people the truck is 12 years old. Most people tend to think it is a 2005-06 year model. Lexus did a good job with a look that has stood the test of time. Has never left me stranded and the only time it has been to the dealership has been for routine maintenance albeit very expensive maintenance. The 90k mile service was the most expensive. I had all major service done at that time and the price was 3k. So if you are buying used with close to the 90k miles or above, make sure it has been done.

Read more