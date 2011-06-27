  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 1998 Lexus LX 470
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 LX 470
Overview
See LX 470 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room58.6 in.
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight5401 lbs.
Gross weight6860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Height73.6 in.
Maximum payload1636.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Copper Brown Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Smokey Topaz Mica
  • Spectra Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray River Rock Pearl
  • Rose Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Burnished Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Mica Metallic
  • White Pearl Mica
See LX 470 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles