Estimated values
2015 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,736
|$22,554
|$25,312
|Clean
|$18,853
|$21,528
|$24,131
|Average
|$17,088
|$19,475
|$21,770
|Rough
|$15,322
|$17,423
|$19,409
Estimated values
2015 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,510
|$23,290
|$26,013
|Clean
|$19,592
|$22,230
|$24,799
|Average
|$17,757
|$20,111
|$22,373
|Rough
|$15,923
|$17,992
|$19,946