Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews

Alain , 06/30/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Previously owned a 2008 is250, 2011 is250 and decided to upgrade to the 350. Purchased certified at 27k. Couldn't be happier. Excellent on all levels. Zero complaints. Still has more upgrades than most 2017 cars on the road. Will always look sharp.