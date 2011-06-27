Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned!
Alain, 06/30/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Previously owned a 2008 is250, 2011 is250 and decided to upgrade to the 350. Purchased certified at 27k. Couldn't be happier. Excellent on all levels. Zero complaints. Still has more upgrades than most 2017 cars on the road. Will always look sharp.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
For the young at heart, no matter your age.
J. Morgan Chapman, 02/02/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
It has the f-sport package
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the IS 350
Related Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 IS 350
- Lexus LX 570 2019