Estimated values
2011 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,627
|$13,234
|$15,132
|Clean
|$9,873
|$12,275
|$14,002
|Average
|$8,365
|$10,358
|$11,743
|Rough
|$6,857
|$8,441
|$9,484
Estimated values
2011 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,168
|$12,763
|$14,651
|Clean
|$9,447
|$11,838
|$13,557
|Average
|$8,004
|$9,989
|$11,370
|Rough
|$6,561
|$8,140
|$9,183