Used 2017 Kia Soul Consumer Reviews

I love this car! (as of 12/28/2018 - I STILL DO) Jeff , 06/16/2017 ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 74 of 74 people found this review helpful This car has most of the things I wanted in a vehicle all put into one. I had been searching and test drove quite a few vehicles and walked away from each disappointed about something. That was not the case with this one. The ride is smooth and the EXCLAIM is very quick. I used to drive a smaller hatchback and got tired of having essentially fall into my car. With the soul, the seats are at waist height and I quite literally just walk into my seat. Just yesterday, I took a friend out in it who owns a truck and he mentioned this very thing. He was saying he has to climb up into his truck and loves that you can just walk into the seat. I said the same thing regarding my golf (as you just read). I also got the Tech Package and I am very pleased with the sound system. It is superb. Definitely not a miss there. The audio controls actually make sense and is very easy to navigate. I test drove some cars that were just way too complicated (looking at you Honda). We don't want complicated while we're driving. I want to push 2 buttons max to get where I want and do what I want. The fuel economy is actually lower than advertised, and that's kind of a bummer. I drive mostly (that's 90%) interstate and am lucky if I break 28 overall. The A/C unit is not what I'd call amazing. There are definitely better A/C units out there. Other than that... very comfortable. Drives great. Turns on a dime (better than my Hatchback did, but the hatchback handled like a dream... cuz it's a hatchback). I am not at all disappointed and would highly recommend it. Also, Kia's warranty kind of tells a story of a company who's not afraid to offer a high warranty because they have faith in their product. Seriously, their warranty is twice as good as anyone else's. Highly recommended. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We are Soul People Rodney Hunt , 10/05/2017 ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 47 of 47 people found this review helpful My wife first had a 2010 Soul and traded it on a new new 2012 VW Beetle. We traded that in a year later on a 2014 Soul ! for her and one for me. We really liked those cars but are always looking at others. Traded them in on 2 Chevy Trax, the top model. Then about a year and half went back to to the Souls. One for each of us and we are not going to change. Easy in and out, more elbow room than the Trax and more storage room. Love and use the under floor storage in the back. Don't feel cramped in the seats which are very comfortable. Our trip via car to Las Vegas from Minnesota was very nice. The 200 hp engine in the ! was not taxed by the Rockies. No extreme down-shifting when going up the mountains. Carried all our luggage (and we have a lot because we are gone for 10 days and all our electronics,pills and food. The touch screen radio and navigation and climate controls are easy to use (we are 68 and 70 years old.) Gas mileage around town is consistently 24 to 25 MPG and highway runs 31 or so. Most of the Souls we see on the road or in town are driven by older people who need easy in and out and all the other features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Hamster Mobile SHERIC , 01/13/2018 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This is a really great car for the price point. Remember that this is an entry level economy car. Keeping that criteria in mind and you will not find a better value considering the 10 year warranty. No other manufacturer is standing by that long to keep your car running tops. The one issue I have found is that the fuel mileage is not as good as it should be for a 1.6L 4cyl. Mine is the 6 speed automatic and I average 27-30 mpg with a mix of driving. If you drive really easy and with great care, you can get the average up to 30-33 mpg. That is a lot less than is shown on the sticker. I can still say that it is very nice car for running around town and will hold quite a bit of storage when the seats are folded down. No regrets on this little car so far. I have 40k on it and it is still going great. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first Kia Joe , 08/04/2017 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful I have a three year lease on a 2017 Soul. I have owned the vehicle for just a few weeks now. In that time I have made the following observations. It is important to keep in mind that this is a base vehicle. I see it filling a niche was owned by the VW Bug, with technology and comfort. My 1.6 130 hp with an automatic transmission is plenty of motor for this car. The mileage is amazing and I love all the technology that tells me about my consumption and range. I find that I drive a bit slower in this vehicle for some reason. Getting in and out are important to me and this is done with ease. I wish the front seat had a few more adjustments but it is fairly comfortable. The Soul is easy to drive and the ergonomics are good. The technology is easy to understand and use for an older driver like me, love the Bluetooth.. This vehicle is easy to park and navigate well in tighter areas. The one real knock on the Soul is that its smaller windows create very dangerous blind spots. If you don't have a warning system and I don't, the passenger side has a huge driver's blind spot. The drivers side is also bad but not as bad. Overall I am delighted with my KIA Soul. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse