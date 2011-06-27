Estimated values
2017 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,289
|$9,845
|$11,541
|Clean
|$8,036
|$9,550
|$11,176
|Average
|$7,531
|$8,958
|$10,446
|Rough
|$7,026
|$8,367
|$9,715
Estimated values
2017 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,771
|$11,624
|$13,643
|Clean
|$9,473
|$11,275
|$13,212
|Average
|$8,877
|$10,577
|$12,348
|Rough
|$8,282
|$9,879
|$11,485
Estimated values
2017 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,158
|$10,963
|$12,928
|Clean
|$8,879
|$10,634
|$12,519
|Average
|$8,321
|$9,976
|$11,701
|Rough
|$7,762
|$9,318
|$10,882
Estimated values
2017 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,403
|$13,464
|$15,713
|Clean
|$11,056
|$13,060
|$15,216
|Average
|$10,361
|$12,251
|$14,221
|Rough
|$9,666
|$11,443
|$13,227