The 2015 Kia Soul EV joins the growing flock of economy cars that have been converted into electric vehicles. As such conversions go, the Soul EV is off to a promising start. It helps that the Soul is a stylish, well-equipped and versatile four-door hatchback to begin with, so the Soul EV is blessed with strong fundamentals. But Kia has done an admirable job with the EV part, too, and the result is a fully competitive product with an EPA-estimated 93-mile driving range.

Indeed, in Edmunds testing, the Soul EV traveled further on a charge than all of its competitors managed. This impressive range is largely a function of its 27 kWh (kilowatt-hour) lithium-ion polymer battery, which gets its juice from one of two charging ports concealed behind a sliding panel in the grille. The AC port accepts either household-grade 120-volt current (requiring 24 hours for a full recharge) or 240-volt current (5 hours), while the special DC port's 480-volt current provides an 80 percent charge from empty in a claimed 33 minutes. Of course, 480-volt power sources don't exactly grow on trees, but Kia has equipped a number of its dealerships across California with DC charging stations, enabling Soul EV owners to (at least in theory) go on extended road trips with minimal downtime. The company has also partnered with PlugShare to aid in finding the nearest charger, as well as the Greenlots charging station network to facilitate additional long-distance travel.

But what about states other than California? That's the main issue with the Soul EV. Although Kia does plan to offer it in a few additional markets in 2015, it appears that the Golden State will be the focal point for the foreseeable future. Provided that you're eligible to procure a Soul EV, however, you'll find little else to quibble with. The only real compromise relative to the regular Soul is a modest loss of rear leg- and headroom, and even so, a couple of adults can still sit in back in reasonable comfort. Surprisingly, cargo space isn't affected by the battery under the floor, and the Soul EV actually feels livelier around town than its gas-powered counterpart due to the electric motor's instantly available 210 pound-feet of torque.

The other thing about the Soul EV is that it's arriving a bit late to this party, so there are already some appealing alternatives. The 2015 Nissan Leaf has an 84-mile range and a smaller interior, but as the segment's pioneer, it has years of experience and proven reliability under its belt. The 2015 Ford Focus Electric drops to 76 miles of range and has a tight backseat and trunk, but it offers more engaging handling and a high-quality cabin. The 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf is the premium model in this segment, featuring classy styling and an exquisitely trimmed interior along with 83 miles of range. Notably, all three are more widely available than the Kia as of this writing.

The 2015 Soul EV stacks up well, though, and there's really nothing missing from its resumé. We've given it a top Edmunds "A" rating, which is all the more impressive for Kia's first electric car.