Used 2015 Kia Soul EV Consumer Reviews

John , 08/07/2020 + 4dr Wagon (electric DD)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased our 2015 Kia Soul EV in April 2020 during our COVID 19 quarantine ( plenty of time to shop ). Using for all local travel , still have a 2006 Toyota Avalon for long day trips. Down to $40 a month in gas and not seeing a big bump in our electric bill .This is one of the best purchases , let’s say investment.Hopefully this is the start of a great EV life.