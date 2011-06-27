  1. Home
Used 2015 Kia Soul EV Consumer Reviews

Philly Special!

John, 08/07/2020
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased our 2015 Kia Soul EV in April 2020 during our COVID 19 quarantine ( plenty of time to shop ). Using for all local travel , still have a 2006 Toyota Avalon for long day trips. Down to $40 a month in gas and not seeing a big bump in our electric bill .This is one of the best purchases , let’s say investment.Hopefully this is the start of a great EV life.

