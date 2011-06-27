Estimated values
2015 Kia Soul EV 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,442
|$10,375
|$12,382
|Clean
|$8,058
|$9,913
|$11,795
|Average
|$7,289
|$8,988
|$10,621
|Rough
|$6,520
|$8,064
|$9,447
Estimated values
2015 Kia Soul EV + 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,949
|$10,904
|$12,940
|Clean
|$8,542
|$10,418
|$12,326
|Average
|$7,727
|$9,446
|$11,099
|Rough
|$6,912
|$8,474
|$9,872