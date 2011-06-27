Overall rating

If you're a current or potential EV buyer, chances are that getting a lot of electric range is important. Nobody wants to suffer from range anxiety, and every extra mile an electric car can eke out represents another mile you can go without burning gasoline in your second car, taking public transit or getting an emergency recharge. Well, the 2018 Kia Soul EV can go a few extra miles this year with the debut of a more energy-rich battery, bringing with it a new maximum of 111 miles. That's up from 93 miles.

That's great news for the range-conscious, but it falls a bit short of the range of other EVs such as the VW e-Golf and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric. And, much like every other EV not named Tesla, the Soul has less than half of the Chevrolet Bolt's estimated 238 miles of all-electric range. For many, that will make their EV choice obvious.

Still, if you're planning to stay within the city confines, own a second car, or quite simply don't plan on going very far, the Kia Soul EV offers a lot to like. For starters, it arguably has far more character and style than the Bolt and most other EVs. Like the gasoline Kia Soul upon which it's based, it boasts a handsome-if-quirky exterior, a stylish cabin, and a body style that's pretty reminiscent of a small SUV. It's certainly a more convincing crossover substitute than the Bolt. You also get lots of passenger and cargo space, plus an abundance of features for your money.

Basically, the same things that make the regular Soul so appealing also apply to the EV, and if range isn't everything, we think it's most definitely worth a look.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Kia Soul EV as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for 2018.