2018 Kia Soul EV Review
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of cabin and cargo space given its size
- Abundant standard equipment
- Tall seating position is reminiscent of a small SUV
- Max driving range is less than what other EVs offer
- Availability limited to only a handful of states
- Excessive wind noise at highway speeds
Which Soul EV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If you're a current or potential EV buyer, chances are that getting a lot of electric range is important. Nobody wants to suffer from range anxiety, and every extra mile an electric car can eke out represents another mile you can go without burning gasoline in your second car, taking public transit or getting an emergency recharge. Well, the 2018 Kia Soul EV can go a few extra miles this year with the debut of a more energy-rich battery, bringing with it a new maximum of 111 miles. That's up from 93 miles.
That's great news for the range-conscious, but it falls a bit short of the range of other EVs such as the VW e-Golf and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric. And, much like every other EV not named Tesla, the Soul has less than half of the Chevrolet Bolt's estimated 238 miles of all-electric range. For many, that will make their EV choice obvious.
Still, if you're planning to stay within the city confines, own a second car, or quite simply don't plan on going very far, the Kia Soul EV offers a lot to like. For starters, it arguably has far more character and style than the Bolt and most other EVs. Like the gasoline Kia Soul upon which it's based, it boasts a handsome-if-quirky exterior, a stylish cabin, and a body style that's pretty reminiscent of a small SUV. It's certainly a more convincing crossover substitute than the Bolt. You also get lots of passenger and cargo space, plus an abundance of features for your money.
Basically, the same things that make the regular Soul so appealing also apply to the EV, and if range isn't everything, we think it's most definitely worth a look.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Kia Soul EV as one of Edmunds' Best Electric Cars for 2018.
2018 Kia Soul EV models
The 2018 Kia Soul EV is, as the name suggests, the all-electric version of the Soul. Though not marketed as such, that car is similar in size and concept to subcompact SUVs. So is the EV. There are three trim levels: EV-e, the base EV and EV Plus (+). All come with generous standard equipment, though the top trim's luxurious extras could be worth the extra bucks. All use the same 30-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack and 375-volt electric motor that produces 109 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque.
The EV-e is sold only in California. It comes standard with a DC fast-charging port, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated mirror, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a pedestrian warning system, multiple steering modes (Normal, Comfort and Sport), a height-adjustable driver seat, two-level heated front seats, cloth upholstery, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding back seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, one USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch color display, a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.
The base EV is the starting point for those Soul EV shoppers outside California. It adds better-looking 16-inch wheels, mirror turn-signal indicators, HD radio and an 8-inch touchscreen interface that brings with it integrated navigation, 3G Wi-Fi and Uvo Eco services, which includes an app that allows you to monitor the car's charge, find a charging station, lock and unlock doors, and adjust the in-car climate before you leave.
The EV Plus (+) adds front and rear parking sensors, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a faux-leather-trimmed dash, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo cover, three-level heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats and leather upholstery. Exclusive to the Plus is the Sun and Fun package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting and speaker lights. A battery-heating system is also available in Oregon, Washington and eastern states that sell the Soul EV.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the2015 Kia Soul EV Plus (+).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Soul EV has received some revisions, including an increase in range, and the addition of a standard 5-inch center screen and an available panoramic sunroof. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Kia Soul EV.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Kia Soul EV.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Soul EV models:
- Pedestrian Warning System
- Alerts pedestrians of the quiet Soul EV's approach with a soft, artificial noise at 12 mph and under.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Warns you if the car's bumpers are approaching exterior objects such as walls or other vehicles.
- Uvo Connectivity
- Allows owners to set parameters for secondary drivers such as geo-fencing, curfew alert and speed alert.
