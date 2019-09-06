Used 2017 Kia Soul EV for Sale Near Me

102 listings
Soul EV Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    18,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $2,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    18,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,986

    $1,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in White
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    25,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,000

    $1,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in White
    certified

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    15,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,990

    $885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    13,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,350

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV + in White
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV +

    22,616 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in White
    certified

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    21,143 miles
    Good Deal

    $13,395

    $1,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV e in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV e

    20,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,870

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    22,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,840

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    15,382 miles
    Good Deal

    $13,366

    $1,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    18,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,987

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV + in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV +

    30,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,810

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV + in White
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV +

    33,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,970

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV

    25,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,000

    $1,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV e
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV e

    12,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV + in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV +

    22,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,930

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV + in White
    used

    2017 Kia Soul EV +

    25,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,110

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul EV e in White
    certified

    2017 Kia Soul EV e

    28,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,795

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul EV

Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Quick car top quality all around
Jeff,06/09/2019
e 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
Kia has created a very high quality product in their 2017 Soul EV. It is a fantastic winter car, heated seats and steering wheel, iPhone app to warm it up while plugged in. We use it as our urban car in a two car household. You may not even need a 220 volt charger, ours works fine on the supplied 110volt charger. We leased it but we plan to purchase it at lease end.
Report abuse
