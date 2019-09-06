Used 2017 Kia Soul EV for Sale Near Me

CARite of Connecticut - Windsor Locks / Connecticut

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK 10AM-6PM MON-SAT! Just call (860) 386-6714 -or- email Shane.Redinger@CARite.com. Under powertrain warranty! $1,136 BELOW MARKET AVERAGE. Out of state residents, pay sales tax only applicable in your state of permanent residence. We can register cars in all 50 states! Full Disclosure,tax,plates $586.00 Dealer doc fee additional. Not payable to the state of CT. No charge for new brakes and filters and ""CERTIFICATION"" Multiple finance programs available, regardless of credit history! -LOW MILES!- -NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AND SATELLITE RADIO- -CARFAX ONE OWNER- This 2017 Kia Soul EV is Titanium Silver, which is a very popular and great looking color combination! Buy with confidence knowing CARite of CT has been exceeding customer expectations for 6 years and will always provide customers with great value! Better Business Bureau Rated! Still under manufacturers powertrain warranty! We are located at: 501 North Street, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. CARite of CT does not guarantee a recall free car.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

105 Combined MPG ( 120 City/ 92 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJP3AE5H7023191

Stock: 806026

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020