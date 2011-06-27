  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Soul EV
  4. Used 2016 Kia Soul EV
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2016 Kia Soul EV Review

Pros & Cons

  • More range and cargo capacity than most EVs
  • generously equipped
  • attractively appointed cabin
  • ample interior space.
  • Only available in select states
  • excessive wind noise at highway speeds.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Kia Soul EV for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$12,421 - $13,890
Used Soul EV for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Kia Soul EV is a top-rated contender among reasonably priced electric vehicles, boasting strong EV credentials, distinctive styling and a roomy hatchback cargo area.

Vehicle overview

The Kia Soul EV joined the still-growing field of conventional economy cars converted to electric powertrains in 2015. As such conversions go, the Soul EV is off to a promising start, with a stylish exterior, a long list of standard equipment and hatchback versatility. In short, the 2016 Soul EV is blessed with strong fundamentals, but Kia has done a credible job with the EV part, also. The result is a fully competitive product with an EPA-estimated 93-mile driving range.

This impressive range is largely a function of its 27 kWh (kilowatt-hour) lithium-ion polymer battery, which gets its juice from one of two charging ports concealed behind a sliding panel in the grille. The AC port accepts either household-grade 120-volt current (requiring 24 hours for a full recharge) or 240-volt current (5 hours), while the special DC port's 480-volt current provides an 80 percent charge from empty in a claimed 33 minutes. Of course, 480-volt power sources don't exactly grow on trees, but Kia has equipped a number of its EV dealerships in California with DC charging stations, enabling Soul EV owners to (at least in theory) to go on extended road trips with minimal downtime. The company has also partnered with PlugShare to aid in finding the nearest charger, as well as the Greenlots charging station network to facilitate additional long-distance travel.

The 2016 Soul EV's flush grille and special alloy wheels are the most obvious visual clues to the Electric's identity.

But what about states other than California? That's the significant issue with the Soul EV. Although Kia does plan to offer it in five additional states by the beginning of 2016, the Golden State will be the focal point for the immediate future. If able to buy or lease a Soul EV, however, you'll find little to argue with. The only functional compromise relative to the regular Soul is a modest loss of rear leg- and headroom; even so, a couple of adults can still sit in back in reasonable comfort. Surprisingly, cargo space isn't affected by the battery under the floor, and the Soul EV actually feels more responsive around town -- despite its additional heft -- than its gas-powered counterpart due to the electric motor's instantly available 210 pound-feet of torque.

If you're shopping for an electric vehicle, there are a few other options you might want to check out. The Nissan Leaf has a longer optional range this year and, as the segment's pioneer, it has years of experience and proven reliability. The Ford Focus Electric provides only 76 miles of range and has a tight backseat and trunk, but it offers better handling and a high-quality cabin. There's also the Volkswagen e-Golf, which features classy, understated styling and an exquisitely trimmed interior, and the stylish and easy-to-park Fiat 500e. The 2016 Soul EV compares favorably, though, especially for those who enjoy the conventional Soul's unconventional vibe.

2016 Kia Soul EV models

The 2016 Kia Soul EV is a four-door hatchback with electric power and seating for five. It's available in three trim levels: EV-e (CA only), EV (what used to be termed "base") and + (also known as plus).

The EV-e's standard equipment includes a 120-volt charge cable, a DC fast-charge port, a 6.6-kilowatt onboard charger, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control (with a "driver only" function to save energy), a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB port.

Kia's Soul EV is similar but has an 8-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, a navigation system and Kia's Uvo infotainment system (with additional electric-vehicle-oriented features). The EV trim (and EV+) also come with a heat pump for the climate control system, helping to improve energy efficiency and maximize driving range.

The Soul EV+ adds aerodynamic windshield wipers, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) dashboard and console trim, heated rear seats, a luggage net, a cargo cover and a 12-volt cargo area power outlet. New for 2016 is an optional Sun & Fun package, which provides a panoramic sunroof and LED interior lighting.

Among other similarly priced electric vehicles, the Kia Soul EV is one of the best suited for carrying luggage and cargo.

2016 Highlights

Introduced last year, the Kia Soul receives just minor changes for 2016. There's a new trim level (EV-e) and a new option package for the Soul EV+ that includes a panoramic sunroof.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2016 Kia Soul EV is motivated by a 90-kW electric motor (109 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque). Energy comes from a 27-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. There are two basic drive modes, Drive and Brake; the latter provides more aggressive regenerative braking when lifting off the accelerator, maximizing range by converting the car's forward momentum into energy for the battery. A separate Eco mode further promotes energy conservation.

In Edmunds testing, a Soul EV accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is consistent with similarly priced all-electric competitors.

EPA efficiency estimates peg the Soul EV's range at 93 miles, which is quite good for the class. The agency also projects that the Soul EV will use 32 kWh of electricity per 100 miles driven, which is roughly average for the segment (remember here that the lower the number of kilowatt-hours used, the better). Its actual, observed energy usage of 24.9 kWh on our evaluation route is on par with most competitors.

All Soul EVs come with a 6.6-kW onboard charger and the aforementioned dual grille-mounted ports. On 240-volt AC power, a full charge from empty takes between four and five hours; at five hours this is an hour longer than the Leaf, though the Soul compensates with its superior driving range. The standard quick-charge DC port enables a charge from empty to 80 percent capacity in a claimed 33 minutes, which is comparable to other EVs with DC ports.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2016 Kia Soul EV includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, a brake assist system, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Soul EV also comes with a pedestrian warning system that emits a soft, artificial noise at 12 mph and under.

In Edmunds brake testing the Soul EV came to a stop from 60 mph in 125 feet. This is average for the segment, but 14 feet longer than a gasoline-powered Soul we tested. Like most cars equipped with electric powertrains, braking is a byproduct of tires with a lower rolling resistance and an EV's higher curb weight.

Specific government crash tests of the EV remain unavailable as of this writing, but the regular Soul received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the gasoline-powered Soul its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Soul's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Kia Soul EV is a remarkably easy car to drive in the cut-and-thrust of the daily commute, and fully relaxed at highway speeds, with the exception of some wind noise. As with all EVs, its maximum torque output is available immediately. Moreover, the EV's transmission has but one speed, so you never wait for a downshift as in a conventional car. The regenerative braking system may take some adjustment for those new to an EV; when you lift off the accelerator in Brake mode it feels as if you just pulled the cord on a parachute, but the sensation become second nature with a little time behind the wheel, and is a likable feature when you're stuck in traffic (you rarely have to press the brake pedal).

In its handling the Soul EV isn't what we'd term sporty; lateral grip is compromised by its low-rolling-resistance tires. Behind the wheel it feels nimble, but competitors like the Ford Focus EV and Fiat 500e are sharper and more precise. The adjustable-effort steering is also predictably short on feel, even with a standard adjustable system offering three different levels of effort. On the upside, the Soul EV's modest 16-inch tires have plenty of sidewall, improving ride quality and reducing road noise.

Interior

The 2016 Kia Soul EV's cabin inherits the modern look and expressive styling of its conventional counterpart, with quality materials that add an unexpectedly premium character. There are also some EV-only flourishes, including a central control layout that evokes Apple's iconic designs. Additionally, the Soul EV gets a unique gauge cluster with an information display, and the 8-inch touchscreen (on EV and EV+) includes readouts for power flow, battery status and other expected metrics.

Kia equips the Soul EV with an impressive amount of equipment, though there are a few things missing from the regular Soul's options list.

The Soul EV doesn't offer all of the regular Soul's extras, however, and that might disappoint some shoppers. If you want an upgraded Infinity audio system, you won't find it here; neither are there optional xenon headlights or the 10-way power driver seat. Of course, these are energy-intensive -- either by electrical draw or additional weight -- that would compromise the EV's driving range.

Because the Kia Soul was engineered from inception with electrification in mind, it doesn't suffer the usual losses in trunk space (as in the Focus EV and others). There remains 18.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, expanding to a handy 49.5 cubic feet with the 60/40-split rear seatbacks folded down (61 cubic feet when you remove the cargo floor and undertray). This is better than most, though the e-Golf is even roomier, offering 22.8 and 52.7 cubic feet, respectively. Since the Soul's battery is placed under the rear passenger area, leg- and headroom are reduced versus the regular model, but not to a degree that many passengers will notice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Kia Soul EV.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best reasonably-priced EV available in 2016
Al,03/09/2016
4dr Wagon (electric DD)
After driving a Nissan Leaf for nearly 4 years, I thought I'd check out what else was available. Here in WA State, there weren't many choices beyond a Kia Soul or a Nissan Leaf. BMW and Tesla were too expensive for me, and other choices (e.g. Ford, VW) were not yet available here. I was sold on the Soul EV less than 5 minutes into my first test drive. Even though it is shorter than a Leaf, the Soul feels so much roomier inside, with a much better driving position and more comfort in all the seating locations. The engine is quieter and smoother, as if that is even possible! Handling and steering feels taught, and that torque-y electric acceleration is great. The controls are well thought-out, as is the navigation/entertainment system. Pretty much everything that I wished the Leaf had is present in the Soul. The base model is nicely decked-out, and I felt no need to go up to the next (plus) trim level. March 2019 Update: The lease is now up on my '16 Soul EV, but I obtained a month-to-month extension, for up to 6 months. So, the clock is ticking on getting a new car. I will say that I am still quite pleased with the Soul. It is now 3 years old, and has required no repairs or non-routine maintenance. It has been a long cold (for Washington) Winter, and typical range I've been experiencing lately is only 70 miles. If I could get a longer-range model, I would do it, but it appears that my lease extension will run out (August) before the 2020 Soul becomes available.
Uses no oil, can't tell you where the oil leak is
Jorze,04/19/2016
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
A few days after taking our Soul home, we noticed some clear oily liquid all over the area that we were using to park our KIA. Prior to taking our car in, we contacted our dealer who told us that it was impossible since the Soul-ev did not use any oil. We took the car in and they were stumped, they asked that we leave the car in for a few days to evaluate the situation. It has now been in the agency for five (5) days and when we called to check today, we were told that the car had a leak of some sort and they did not know from where, seriously guys, what a laugh that was. My wife agreed to wait for a call back and we are still waiting. Meanwhile my beautiful paved stone driveway has oil damage to it and my car is still in the shop, Three (3) stars for reliability is all I can give it. Obtaining parts can take for ever, dealers favorite saying is "we will have to order the part from Korea"
Good bye gas , welcome clean air.
Jt,10/03/2016
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
I wanted an electric car for a while but they are pricey and also some look weird unlike normal car. Then we got the amazing Tesla , yes it's fast , nice and expensive. After driving a gas Kia Soul I love the way the car handle so I look into the electric options. When they have the rebate up to $13500 ( Msrp $32-$39k) I immediately jump in. Bought the ev plus fully loaded. Love it. The panorama sunroom , heated and air seat, heated steering wheels, stereo and yes a lot more than other ev offer. Fully charge it show 105 if you turn on the ac , it show 100 miles. So just assume the ac will cost you roughly 5 extra miles charged. So far driven 300 miles and love every min of it. Haven't gone to a gas station for a while. I do have another car which I take long distant. THis Kia is superb in handling, no blind spot, backup camera not the best but still clear, ac is cold enough, quiet and easy to drive. Trust me is the best for that price range.
Soul EV is a Plus
Ethan Derner,08/20/2016
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
I drove a Nissan Leaf for three years prior to taking delivery of a new Soul EV+ last month, and thus far it has been enjoyable. This is my second all-electric vehicle, and while it has key differences from the Leaf I do like it for the positive ones. On the downside, the cargo space is not nearly as capacious as that in a Leaf. And the hatchback release on the key fob only does that: release the hatchback. I am constantly annoyed at having to unlock the doors after I've already unlocked the hatch when I walk around to get in the car. The extended range is noticeably different from my 2013 Leaf, and the driver only AC as well as the ventilated seats are a huge energy saver. The UVO EV Services are functional if not entirely well-executed. And I wish I could get out of the car with it turned on and NOT have it beep as loud and as long as it does. (Some volume and duration control would be welcomed.) The ride quality is sporty, it handles excellently on the city and highway roads I've been traveling on. Parking is quicker as the backend isn't as extended as the Leaf. I am taking it on our first extended trip to the coast this weekend.
See all 5 reviews of the 2016 Kia Soul EV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
120 city / 92 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
120 city / 92 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
120 city / 92 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2016 Kia Soul EV features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Kia Soul EV

Used 2016 Kia Soul EV Overview

The Used 2016 Kia Soul EV is offered in the following submodels: Soul EV Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (electric DD), + 4dr Wagon (electric DD), and e 4dr Wagon (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Kia Soul EV?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Kia Soul EV trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + is priced between $12,421 and$13,890 with odometer readings between 22540 and38264 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Soul EV Base is priced between $13,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 19507 and19507 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Kia Soul EVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Kia Soul EV for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 Soul EVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,421 and mileage as low as 19507 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Kia Soul EV.

Can't find a used 2016 Kia Soul EVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Soul EV for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,303.

Find a used Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,067.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Soul EV for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,057.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,074.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Kia Soul EV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Soul EV lease specials

Related Used 2016 Kia Soul EV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles