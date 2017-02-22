Overall rating 4.0 / 5

Based on the standard Kia Soul, the 2017 Kia Soul EV is what its name says it is. It's a Soul, but with electric power. Simple, right? Well, Kia's engineers probably don't see it that way, but the end result for you is very much that easy.

Kia fits the Soul EV with a 109-horsepower electric motor and a 27-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery, and the combination is good enough for an EPA-estimated 93 miles of driving range. In the past, this was an above-average figure for a low-cost EV. But a few key competitors, such as the new Hyundai Ioniq and updated Volkswagen e-Golf, can now go a little farther. There's also the new all-star of the class, the Chevrolet Bolt, which has more than double the Kia's range.

From a utility standpoint, though, the 2017 Soul EV still offers a distinct advantage. Its boxy shape allows for greater cargo-carrying capacity than many other EVs, particularly if you're looking to haul bulky items. The Soul EV is also relatively quiet and comes well equipped with convenience and luxury-oriented features. Overall, we're fans of the 2017 Kia Soul EV, but we recommend that you look at the newest rivals if range and interior quality are your main concerns.