  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Soul EV
  4. Used 2017 Kia Soul EV
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2017 Kia Soul EV Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of cabin and cargo space for its small size
  • Comes well equipped with features
  • Availability limited to select states
  • Wind noise can be excessive at highway speeds
  • Max driving range is less than what newer EVs offer
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Kia Soul EV for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$13,000 - $15,575
Used Soul EV for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Soul EV does Edmunds recommend?

Our top choice for the 2017 Kia Soul EV is the top trim level called the Plus (+). The Plus is only marginally more expensive than the base trim level below it and includes all sorts of extra equipment such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, front and rear parking sensors and even heated rear seats. The Plus trim level also makes you eligible for pretty much the only significant options package that the Soul EV gets, the Sun and Fun package. Basically, the Plus is the best bargain for the money in the Soul EV's three available trim levels.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

Based on the standard Kia Soul, the 2017 Kia Soul EV is what its name says it is. It's a Soul, but with electric power. Simple, right? Well, Kia's engineers probably don't see it that way, but the end result for you is very much that easy.

Kia fits the Soul EV with a 109-horsepower electric motor and a 27-kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery, and the combination is good enough for an EPA-estimated 93 miles of driving range. In the past, this was an above-average figure for a low-cost EV. But a few key competitors, such as the new Hyundai Ioniq and updated Volkswagen e-Golf, can now go a little farther. There's also the new all-star of the class, the Chevrolet Bolt, which has more than double the Kia's range.

From a utility standpoint, though, the 2017 Soul EV still offers a distinct advantage. Its boxy shape allows for greater cargo-carrying capacity than many other EVs, particularly if you're looking to haul bulky items. The Soul EV is also relatively quiet and comes well equipped with convenience and luxury-oriented features. Overall, we're fans of the 2017 Kia Soul EV, but we recommend that you look at the newest rivals if range and interior quality are your main concerns.

2017 Kia Soul EV models

The 2017 Kia Soul EV is a four-door electric-powered hatchback available in three trim levels: EV-e (available only in California), EV (also known as base) and Plus (+). Regardless of trim level, you get a 90-kW electric motor (109 horsepower, 210 pound-feet), a 27-kWh battery pack, a DC fast-charge port and a 6.6-kW onboard charger.

Standard equipment is pretty generous for the bottom EV-e and base EV trim levels, but there are a few optional extras on the top trim level that are appealing. Look for the ventilated front seats and the potential upgrade to a panoramic sunroof, if that's to your liking.

If you go with the EV-e (California only) you'll get 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control (with a "driver only" function to save energy), a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch center screen with a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB port.

In the middle of the Soul EV's trim-level structure is the base model. It's similar to the California-only EV-e, but it also gets a heat pump for the climate control system (helping to improve energy efficiency and maximize driving range), an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and Kia's Uvo infotainment system (with additional electric-vehicle-oriented features).

Probably the most attractive of the trim levels for the Soul EV is the Plus (+). It gets almost all the equipment that the Soul EV has to offer, without a massive increase in price. On top of the base model, the Plus adds aerodynamic windshield wipers, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, simulated-leather dashboard and console trim, heated rear seats, a luggage net, a cargo cover and a 12-volt cargo area power outlet.

Optional for the Plus is a Sun and Fun package, which provides a panoramic sunroof and LED interior lighting.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the2015 Kia Soul EV Plus (+).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Soul EV has received some revisions, including the addition of a standard 5-inch center screen and an available panoramic sunroof. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Kia Soul EV.

Driving

3.5
The Soul EV displays run-of-the-mill electric vehicle driving dynamics, which is disappointing compared to the gas-powered Soul, which has surprisingly adept handling, braking and acceleration. On the other hand, the Soul EV delivers silent, torque-rich power and aggressive regenerative braking.

Acceleration

3.5
Abundant low-end torque makes the Soul EV feel spritely pulling away from a light, but this eagerness peters out as speeds rise. In Edmunds testing, a Soul EV accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is behind the leading all-electric competitors.

Braking

3.5
In traffic, the Soul EV's brake pedal isn't particularly responsive or easy to modulate. But aggressive regenerative braking is available, and it is a boon once you get used to it. The Soul EV's panic-stop distance of 125 feet from 60 mph is about average for the class.

Steering

3.0
The steering response is slow without much feedback regardless of the weight dialed in through the driver-adjustable steering system. Settings include Normal (relaxingly vague), Comfort (sloppily loose) and Sport (ironically the most "normal").

Handling

2.5
This is not the surprisingly keen handler that the regular Soul is. The suspension favors comfort, limits are low and grip is unimpressive. Most EV competitors, especially the Chevrolet Bolt, Fiat 500e and Ford Focus EV, are sharper to drive.

Drivability

5.0
Slotting the shifter to "B" engages aggressive regenerative braking. It feels unusual at first, but you'll quickly learn to love the car doing much of the braking for you, especially in traffic. The Soul EV is otherwise simple and easy to drive.

Comfort

4.0
Without the gasoline Soul's raspy engine churning under the hood, the Soul EV is a quiet car to spend time in even with the elevated wind noise caused by its boxy shape. Ride comfort is average. The seats are commendably comfortable and supportive.

Seat comfort

4.0
The firm, leather-covered seats with an elevated placement are supportive and comfortable during long drives (well, they would be if you could actually drive far in the Soul EV). But these are better than what you'll find in most small cars.

Ride comfort

3.0
The added weight of the batteries, smaller wheels and increased tire sidewall result in an improved ride compared to the rather jiggly and sometimes harsh ride of the gasoline-powered Soul. Ride comfort is about average for the small-EV segment.

Noise & vibration

4.0
The Soul EV's boxy shape creates more wind noise than is typical, and this is exasperated by the lack of engine noise. You pretty much just hear the wind. But that silent electric motor replaces the regular Soul's rather raspy, slightly crude engine.

Interior

4.5
For the most part, the Soul EV's interior is user-friendly. It has a likable tech interface that's relatively easy to use, as well as easy entry and exit. Materials quality isn't as good as we'd like for the price, but it's not a deal-breaker.

Ease of use

4.0
All dashboard controls are placed within easy reach. The large, optional touchscreen is generally a model of simplicity for its audio controls, with big icons and logical menus, but swiping to scroll phone numbers or track lists often results in errant selections.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
The seats are placed higher than in your average car, making climbing in and sitting down easy. There's no "fall-in" as in a car or "climb up" as in most SUVs. There's near-perfect step-in height. Wide door openings help as well.

Roominess

3.0
The battery placement raises the rear floor a few inches, reducing rear seat legroom and comfort compared with the gasoline-powered Soul. Still, high-mounted seats in all positions yield good room for a vehicle of this size. It's similar to a subcompact SUV.

Visibility

4.0
The boxy shape makes it easy to know where the vehicle's corners are. Tall windows make the view forward clear, but thick rear-quarter pillars restrict the crossview while reversing. A rearview camera is standard on the Soul EV, and our Plus tester came with front and rear parking sensors.

Quality

3.0
We gave the regular Soul a higher score in this category for its abundant soft-touch points and above-average materials and switchgear. However, it cost much less than the EV. The Soul EV is well built, but in the price range, interior quality is a bit subpar.

Utility

5.0
Some EVs suffer a reduction in cargo space due to their extra batteries, but the Soul EV does not. In terms of passenger and cargo room, it lines up more with the new batch of subcompact SUVs rather than compact hatchbacks.

Technology

A fast-charge port, navigation, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and leather upholstery are all a part of the Plus trim level. The Soul EV's touchscreen commands are easy to learn and use.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior4.5
Utility5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Soul EV.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Quick car top quality all around
Jeff,06/09/2019
e 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
Kia has created a very high quality product in their 2017 Soul EV. It is a fantastic winter car, heated seats and steering wheel, iPhone app to warm it up while plugged in. We use it as our urban car in a two car household. You may not even need a 220 volt charger, ours works fine on the supplied 110volt charger. We leased it but we plan to purchase it at lease end.
Whoopie Goldburg
A.J. Eisenbart,08/29/2018
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
This Kia Soul Plus is everything I thought it would be for comfort, reliability and safety. I get many compliments from my passengers, having completed over 500 LYFT Rides so far. My previous car was a Honda CRV, and I do miss the storage capability compared to the KIA. I added blind spot mirrors to my KIA because I am only 5'3" tall. Overall rating is still 5 Stars.
Not worth the Headache
John Campbell,06/01/2019
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
The 2017 is not worth it. You will need to constantly charge the battery and that’s very time consuming. I have complained to Kia and the BBB and FTC and they don’t even have the decency to contact me. When I leased it I got 120 mikes to the full charge. After six months it dropped to 100. I have health issues so therefore many doctors appointments and it is a nuisance to keep charged. But Kia doesn’t see to care. I was told that it is not meant for someone in my situation and driving habits. Come on then Kia help me out.
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Kia Soul EV
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
120 city / 92 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
120 city / 92 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
MPGe
120 city / 92 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2017 Kia Soul EV features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Soul EV models:

Pedestrian Warning System
Alerts pedestrians of the quiet Soul EV's approach with a soft, artificial noise at 12 mph and under.
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Warn you if the car's bumpers are approaching exterior objects such as walls or other vehicles.
Uvo Connectivity
Allows owners to set parameters for secondary drivers such as geo-fencing, curfew alert and speed alert.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Kia Soul EV

Used 2017 Kia Soul EV Overview

The Used 2017 Kia Soul EV is offered in the following submodels: Soul EV Wagon. Available styles include + 4dr Wagon (electric DD), 4dr Wagon (electric DD), and e 4dr Wagon (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Kia Soul EV?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Kia Soul EV trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Kia Soul EV Base is priced between $13,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 25090 and25090 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Soul EV e is priced between $15,575 and$15,575 with odometer readings between 14236 and14236 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Kia Soul EVS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Kia Soul EV for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 Soul EVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,000 and mileage as low as 14236 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Kia Soul EV.

Can't find a used 2017 Kia Soul EVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Soul EV for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,479.

Find a used Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,870.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Soul EV for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,416.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,931.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Kia Soul EV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Soul EV lease specials

Related Used 2017 Kia Soul EV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles