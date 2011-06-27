Used 2016 Kia Soul EV for Sale Near Me
- $10,980Great Deal | $2,187 below market
Certified 2016 Kia Soul EV Base27,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Kia of East Hartford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Kia Soul EV. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Soul EV. A rare find these days. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Soul EV speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2016 Kia Soul EV: The Soul remains one of the more affordable vehicles on the market, priced in line with compact sedans, and it is very well-equipped and quite fuel-efficient. With the Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's easy to maneuver and park, still packing impressive interior space thanks to the boxy profile. Adults can fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the Soul; the stronger structure has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick status plus a federal 5-star overall rating. Strengths of this model include Trend-setting style, versatility for cargo, improved ride and handling, boxy design opens up lot of passenger space, and a feature set unlike other compact cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE8G7013768
Stock: U02581
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $11,980Great Deal | $1,725 below market
Certified 2016 Kia Soul EV Base13,641 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Thank you for your interest in one of Kia of East Hartford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Kia Soul EV with 13,641mi. This 2016 Kia Soul EV comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Soul EV is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2016 Kia Soul EV: The Soul remains one of the more affordable vehicles on the market, priced in line with compact sedans, and it is very well-equipped and quite fuel-efficient. With the Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's easy to maneuver and park, still packing impressive interior space thanks to the boxy profile. Adults can fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the Soul; the stronger structure has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick status plus a federal 5-star overall rating. Interesting features of this model are Trend-setting style, versatility for cargo, improved ride and handling, boxy design opens up lot of passenger space, and a feature set unlike other compact cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE7G7014734
Stock: U02564
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $11,000Great Deal
2016 Kia Soul EV +21,752 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE5G7017812
Stock: T06393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,480Great Deal | $1,421 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +27,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
As reported by Edmunds: More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported.*This Kia Soul EV + Has Features To Talk About *SUN & FUN PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Sunroof, LED Interior Lighting, Speaker Lights, PAINT PROTECTION FILM PACKAGE, EV+ INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: black seat piping, gray steering wheel stitching and gray center console armrest stitching, Black Piping , WHEEL LOCKS, SHADOW BLACK, PUDDLE LAMPS, GRAY 2-TONE, PURE LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: Blue Piping, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO TRAY, BATTERY HEATING SYSTEM.*Visit Us Today *Stop by First National Fleet and Lease located at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE5G7013131
Stock: 19005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $11,300Great Deal | $1,185 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV Base23,470 milesDelivery available*
Mastria Buick GMC - Raynham / Massachusetts
*RARE SOUL ELECTRIC VEHICLE!* *Navigation System!* *Heated Front Seats!* *Heated Steering Wheel!* *Pushbutton Start!* *Backup Camera!* *Automatic Climate Control!* *Alloy Wheels!* *Remote Keyless Entry!* *Bluetooth!* *Full Power!* *Only 23K ONE OWNER Miles!* *Clean CARFAX!* The Kia Soul is one of the most underrated small vehicles on the market today. Introduced in 2010, the Soul came to the market with a strong (for its segment) engine, bold styling and a long list of standard features. Continuing Kia's trend of producing higher quality cars, the Soul may be inexpensive but it certainly isn't cheap. An EV model was introduced in 2016 and was not a half baked effort with an EPA-estimated 93-mile driving range. One of the benefits of the Soul's boxy design is the amount of interior room, passenger and cargo. The dashboard design is functional and built from high quality materials. Altogether, the Kia Soul is a compelling choice in its segment and definitely worth a test drive. Welcome to Mastria Kia, the Newest Member of the Mastria Auto Group Family. Mastria Kia is the Home of Mastria Smart Shopping Experience. Our Entire Inventory undergoes an Intensive MASTRIA CERTIFICATION Program Based on our 161 POINT INSPECTION. CALL or Click TODAY to make sure it's still here and to Schedule your No-Hassle Test Drive to find out if it's the Right Car for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE3G7013502
Stock: PK0888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $10,950Great Deal | $1,120 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +44,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Max NM - Farmington / New Mexico
Shadow Black 2016 Kia Soul EV EVe FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric Motor ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.120/92 City/Highway MPGReviews:* More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE3G7014746
Stock: A15865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $12,790Good Deal | $891 below market
Certified 2016 Kia Soul EV Base14,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lev Kia of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
***Low Miles, Electric Vehicle, Navigation** For sale is a Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2016 Kia Soul EV with navigation, heated front cloth seats, heated steering wheel, keyless start and entry, Eco driver mode, automatic climate control with driver only function, a heat pump system to recover heat from onboard engine bay electronics for use in cabin heating, automatic headlights, a 6-speaker AM/FM/HD audio system with satellite radio capability and USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, backup camera, electronic parking brake, power windows and locks, heated power side mirrors, cruise control, LED tail lights, LED accent lights, and split folding rear seats. This car has never been smoked in! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AEXG7013559
Stock: LP2958
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- $12,422Good Deal | $975 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +22,540 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
2016 KIA SOUL EV PLUS HATCHBACK. ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH.Sheehy Select Car located at Sheehy Ford of Warrenton!All our Sheehy Select vehicles come with a 125-point quality inspection, 60 day/2,000 mile warranty, 2 keys, an owner's manual, a Carfax vehicle history report, upfront clear and Sheehy-It's Easy Pricing and a 3 day money back guarantee! And all our Vehicles pass both MD and VA state inspections, backed by a company that has been serving the Mid- Atlantic area for 50 plus years-so you know you're getting an excellent quality vehicle!All our Sheehy Select vehicles can be transferred between Sheehy locations for a fee of up to $300. Call 540-347-1234 and ask for Brad or Mike to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AEXG7013240
Stock: YP3632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $11,675Good Deal | $1,063 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV Base28,644 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2016 Kia Soul EV Base CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX. Shadow Black 2016 Kia Soul EV FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric MotorAll prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.120/92 City/Highway MPGReviews: * More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE4G7014352
Stock: P014352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- $12,670Good Deal | $1,061 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +25,527 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spokane Hyundai - Spokane Valley / Washington
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2857 miles below market average! Battery Heating System, Blue Piping, Electronic Stability Control, EV+ Interior Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation System, Premium audio system: UVO, Pure Leather Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Ventilated Front Bucket Seats.Within 3 days or 250 miles from your purchase date, we'll refund 100% of the vehicle's price, no questions asked. Want a different color or model, NO PROBLEM. Within 7 Days or 500 miles simply exchange the vehicle you bought for anything we have on our lot, no hassle, no questions asked. Ask us for further details.Spokane Hyundai's 1 Price 1 Promise Guarantee ensures our best possible price is posted on all of our pre-owned vehicles!FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric Motor 120/92 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE1G7014423
Stock: H3430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $12,999Good Deal | $597 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +19,149 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Hyundai - Bayside / New York
This 2016 Kia Soul EV doesn't compromise function for style. This Soul EV has 19149 miles. This Soul EV has so many convenience features such as: At Star Hyundai, it's all about you and your happiness. Appointments are recommended due to the fast turnover on models such as this one. Welcome to the premier Certified Hyundai Dealer in New York! For more information about our Star Hyundai dealership, visit us at 201-17 Northern Blvd in Bayside or give us a call at 718-224-3742. Same price, cash or finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE5G7007670
Stock: hu04785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2019
- Price Drop$13,582Fair Deal | $471 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +17,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee - Chamblee / Georgia
2016 Kia Soul EV Plus Shadow Black CarFax 1-Owner, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Like New Condition, Soul EV Plus, 4D Hatchback, 109 hp AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Shadow Black, Gray 2-Tone w/Pure Leather Seat Trim. PlusCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 120/92 City/Highway MPG Reviews:* More range and cargo capacity than most EVs; generously equipped; attractively appointed cabin; ample interior space. Source: EdmundsCome experience the difference at Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee, the only Kia dealership inside the perimeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE6G7016572
Stock: P62102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- $10,984Good Deal | $1,011 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV Base32,091 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premier Subaru of Fremont - Fremont / California
4D Hatchback, 109 hp AC Electric Motor, 1-Speed Automatic, Shadow Black, Gray 2-Tone w/Cloth Seat Trim, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio w/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, EV Interior Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Premium audio system: UVO, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Wheels: 16' Alloy w/Full Wheel Covers. Clean CARFAX. Shadow Black 2016 Kia Soul EV FWD 1-Speed Automatic 109 hp AC Electric Motor 120/92 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * More range and cargo capacity than most EVs generously equipped attractively appointed cabin ample interior space. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE0G7017233
Stock: SP1862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- $11,999Good Deal | $805 below market
Certified 2016 Kia Soul EV Base31,230 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
Kia Certified Pre-Owned *2016 Kia Soul EV* (FWD, 1-Speed Automatic, 109 hp AC Electric Motor) with only 31,230 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance and 12-Month/12,000-Mile Platinum Coverage.*Vehicle Features:* * Clear White * ABS brakes * Electronic Stability Control * Front dual zone A/C * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Low tire pressure warning * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE8G7012622
Stock: UK4213
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $13,551Good Deal | $1,076 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +17,492 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
2016 Kia Soul EV Plus Odometer is 13443 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Black Piping, Electronic Stability Control, EV+ Interior Package, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Premium audio system: UVO, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16' Alloy w/Full Wheel Covers. 120/92 City/Highway MPG2016 Kia Soul EV Plus FWD 109 hp AC Electric Motor Shadow Black w/Inferno Red RoofAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE7G7014118
Stock: P55655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- $11,165Good Deal | $1,081 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV Base27,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fairfield Chevrolet - Fairfield / California
Summary Welcome to Fairfield Chevrolet Subaru. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Vehicle Details Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. The performance tuned suspension of it handles great on all turns. This Kia Soul EV comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. This model is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. Equipment Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Icebox AC keeps this vehicle cool all summer long. Light weight alloy wheels on this vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. See what's behind you with the back up camera on it. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This vehicle has a Electric Motor high output engine. This mid-size suv is front wheel drive. Bluetooth technology is built into this Kia Soul EV, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Save gas and help the environment with the gas/electric hybrid drive system on this Kia Soul EV. This vehicle shines with an exquisite metallic silver exterior finish. This Kia Soul EV is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE7G7013728
Stock: SP93950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2019
- $13,300Fair Deal
2016 Kia Soul EV Base13,387 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Car Kia New Braunfels - New Braunfels / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJP3AE3G7018280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,759Good Deal | $727 below market
2016 Kia Soul EV +36,242 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **EV+ INTERIOR PACKAGE -INC: BLACK SEAT PIPING, GRAY STEERING WHEEL STITCHING AND GRAY CENTER CONSOLE ARMREST STITCHING, BLACK PIPING**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV + with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (120 City/92 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJX3AE8G7012488
Stock: 43360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020