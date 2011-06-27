Close

Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut

Kia of East Hartford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Kia Soul EV. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Soul EV. A rare find these days. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Soul EV speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2016 Kia Soul EV: The Soul remains one of the more affordable vehicles on the market, priced in line with compact sedans, and it is very well-equipped and quite fuel-efficient. With the Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's easy to maneuver and park, still packing impressive interior space thanks to the boxy profile. Adults can fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the Soul; the stronger structure has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick status plus a federal 5-star overall rating. Strengths of this model include Trend-setting style, versatility for cargo, improved ride and handling, boxy design opens up lot of passenger space, and a feature set unlike other compact cars

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

105 Combined MPG ( 120 City/ 92 Highway)

VIN: KNDJP3AE8G7013768

Stock: U02581

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-15-2020