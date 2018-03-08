Used 2018 Kia Soul EV for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona

Navigation System Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Bright Silver Gray 2-Tone; Eco Cloth Seat Trim This 2018 Kia Soul EV EV-e with 13,501mi. This Kia includes: BRIGHT SILVER This vehicle is loaded with great features. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Kia Soul EV.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Soul EV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

108 Combined MPG ( 124 City/ 93 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJP3AE1J7026644

Stock: J7026644

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020