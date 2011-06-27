  1. Home
2021 Kia Niro

MSRP range: $24,690 - $32,950
Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+38
Kia Niro for Sale

2021 Kia Niro Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Plenty of features for your money
  • Nimble handling
  • Roomy interior with comfortable seats
  • All-wheel drive isn't available
  • Slow acceleration
  • Available wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • More advanced navigation-based cruise control is now available
  • Rear occupant alert is now standard
  • Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
2021 Kia Niro price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Niro.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

EX Premium 4dr SUV1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$32,950
MPG 51 city / 46 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Touring 4dr SUV1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$28,390
MPG 46 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Touring SE 4dr SUV1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$30,950
MPG 46 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
LX 4dr SUV1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$24,690
MPG 53 city / 48 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all 2021 Kia Niro specs & features
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover12.1%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Kia Niro a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Niro both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Niro fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Niro gets an EPA-estimated 43 mpg to 50 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro has 19.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Kia Niro?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Niro:

  • Available wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • More advanced navigation-based cruise control is now available
  • Rear occupant alert is now standard
  • Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Kia Niro reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Niro is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Kia Niro a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Kia Niro is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Niro is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Niro?

The least-expensive 2021 Kia Niro is the 2021 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,690.

Other versions include:

  • EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $32,950
  • Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,390
  • Touring SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $30,950
  • LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $24,690
  • LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $26,090
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Niro?

If you're interested in the Kia Niro, the next question is, which Niro model is right for you? Niro variants include EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Niro models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Kia Niro

2021 Kia Niro Overview

The 2021 Kia Niro is offered in the following submodels: Niro SUV. Available styles include EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and LXS 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What do people think of the 2021 Kia Niro?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Kia Niro and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Niro.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Kia Niro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Niro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Kia Niro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

