Estimated values
2018 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,238
|$15,404
|$17,863
|Clean
|$12,956
|$15,072
|$17,470
|Average
|$12,393
|$14,409
|$16,684
|Rough
|$11,830
|$13,746
|$15,897
Estimated values
2018 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,096
|$15,238
|$17,672
|Clean
|$12,818
|$14,910
|$17,283
|Average
|$12,260
|$14,255
|$16,505
|Rough
|$11,703
|$13,599
|$15,728
Estimated values
2018 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,566
|$20,062
|$22,899
|Clean
|$17,192
|$19,631
|$22,395
|Average
|$16,445
|$18,767
|$21,387
|Rough
|$15,698
|$17,904
|$20,380
Estimated values
2018 Kia Niro EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,538
|$16,811
|$19,394
|Clean
|$14,229
|$16,449
|$18,967
|Average
|$13,610
|$15,726
|$18,114
|Rough
|$12,992
|$15,003
|$17,260