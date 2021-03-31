  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Niro
  4. 2022 Kia Niro

2022 Kia Niro

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $26,000 (estimated)
2022 Kia Niro
Ad
9 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Niro
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
  • All-new design inside and out
  • A more efficient hybrid powertrain
  • Updated in-car tech and driver aids
  • Launches the second Niro generation for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
Kia Niro for Sale
2022 Kia Niro Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
What is the Niro?

The 2022 Kia Niro is a hybrid vehicle that straddles the line between hatchback and SUV. The Niro first hit the market in 2017 and benefited from a light update in 2020. Despite the recent refresh, photographs of prototypes testing on public roads lead us to believe that an all-new Niro is coming sometime soon. We expect the new Niro to feature design cues first seen on the HabaNiro concept car Kia debuted at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

The Niro competes in a relatively hot segment. The most prominent and obvious competitor is the Toyota Prius, the car that made hybrids mainstream to begin with. Other rivals include the Honda Insight and Hyundai Ioniq, the latter of which shares much with the Niro underneath the sheet metal. While Kia calls the current Niro a crossover SUV, it lacks features such as all-wheel drive or increased ground clearance that we expect in a crossover, making it tough to compare it to newer vehicles including the Honda CR-V Hybrid and Ford Escape Hybrid. But that could all change with the 2022 Kia Niro.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The current Kia Niro is a fine but not quite class-leading hybrid. We expect the new Niro to build on the model's strengths — tons of features for the money, nimble handling and excellent driver aids — with improvements that should put the competition on its toes.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Kia Niro.

Related 2022 Kia Niro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model