2019 Kia Niro
What’s new
- The Graphite Edition trim has been renamed the S Touring
- Updated infotainment system
- Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy from the base model
- One of the more affordable hybrids available
- Offers plenty of standard and optional features
- All-wheel drive isn't available despite crossover styling
- Less cargo space than most rivals
- Feels lazy when driving in the default Eco mode
Which Niro does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Kia markets the Niro as an SUV, but that description is hard to believe when you consider what the Niro doesn't have. It doesn't have an SUV's raised ground clearance or available all-wheel drive, so it lacks the SUV's ability to keep going when the going gets tough. Really, the Niro is more of a hatchback that's styled to look like a crossover SUV.
As long as you're OK with that, there's a lot to like. The Niro's hybrid system uses a 1.6-liter engine and an electric motor to power the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Altogether, this system generates 139 horsepower and a combined EPA fuel economy rating between 50 to 43 mpg, depending on trim. It's frugal but not fast.
From a features perspective, Kia stacks the deck. Even the base Niro FE trim includes standard smartphone integration and dual-zone automatic climate control. On the more expensive trims, you can even get luxury-oriented features such as ventilated front seats and a Harman Kardon sound system. There's also a roomy back seat and decent cargo capacity.
Should you want a hybrid with more SUV-like traits, such as more cargo space and all-wheel drive, you might want to take a look at the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Otherwise, we think the Niro provides an appealing mix of efficiency, maneuverability and value.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Kia Niro as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
2019 Kia Niro models
The 2019 Kia Niro is a five-passenger hatchback available in five trims, beginning with the most fuel-efficient FE trim, with features added incrementally moving up to the LX, EX, S Touring and Touring trims. All models come with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid-electric powertrain (139 horsepower, 195 pound-feet total output) that sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The FE is surprisingly well-equipped for a base model, while the fully loaded Touring trim comes with nearly every modern comfort feature standard.
The base FE is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, six-way manually adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable drive modes, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, Uvo eServices app suite, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.
Stepping up to the LX trim adds rear LED taillights, roof rails, keyless ignition and entry, an underfloor storage tray for the rear cargo area, and a rear center armrest with cupholders. Optional for the LX is the Advanced Technology package, which bundles forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. It also has foglights, LED daytime running lights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The EX trim comes with the foglights, LED running lights and leather-wrapped steering wheel plus power-folding and heated side mirrors, a high-gloss black upper console, cloth and leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear air-conditioning vents, an additional USB charge port, and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. As with the LX trim, all options for the EX are now bundled into packages. The Advance Technology package includes the same active safety features as the LX but adds a power-adjustable driver's seat.
A rather expensive Premium package for the EX trim is available. It adds xenon headlights, a sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory function, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, an eight-speaker premium Harman Kardon sound system, LED map lights, front and rear parking system, wireless phone charging and a 110-volt power outlet.
This year's new S Touring trim is priced in between the EX and the top Touring trim. In terms of features, it's closer to the EX trim but includes the power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and the premium Harman Kardon audio system. It also features a trim-exclusive Platinum Graphite paint, glossy-black 18-inch wheels, glossy-black roof rails and a metallic-colored front grille. The only caveat is none of the EX trim's packages are available with this trim.
Finally, the Touring trim comes with everything standard this year, including the active safety aids from the Advanced Technology package on lower trim models. The only choices you have are colors and smaller accessories. So if you plan to check all the boxes, and you don't mind 18-inch wheels instead of the EX's 16-inchers, you're best off beelining it to the Touring trim.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Niro EX (1.6L inline-4 hybrid | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).
Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current vehicle has received some minor revisions to its feature content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's vehicle, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.5
Handling7.5
Drivability5.0
Off-road4.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position9.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality6.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Niro.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- spaciousness
- value
- technology
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- visibility
- transmission
- handling & steering
- safety
- driving experience
- sound system
- road noise
- steering wheel
- acceleration
- engine
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- ride quality
- emission system
- cup holders
- lights
- wheels & tires
- climate control
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
We bought a Niro LX for $21,000 + tax. Here are the highlights and low lights. Amazing MPG - I'm getting over 60 mpg. Price without leather was great...$21,000. The sports mode turns this into A SUPER FAST sports car. (No kidding...it will blow almost anything away for 20 yards.) I couldn't believe it. Now the bad... The front seat sucks but a good cushion will fix it. The ride is a bit sporty...it's not horrible but could be better. The stereo speakers are ok but you might want to upgrade. Well, that's it. My wife loves the car but she loves her 2014 Prius. I'll give it a 4 out of 5. Also, Kia has a super warranty. -------------------------------------------- 3 month update: I've driven about 2200 miles and am getting over 600 miles on a fill-up. That's really nice. I can hookup my phone with a YouTube app and play thousands of songs through the media button, so I won't need Sirusxm. That's good. The car is easy to wash. Takes about 20 minutes by hand. Car handles very nice around town and is agile. I'm 6'4" and weigh about 290 and I have plenty of room. So far it's been a good purchase. I was going to buy a RAV4 Hybrid but we saved around $8,000 with the NIRO and are getting way better gas mileage. Update at 10,000 miles. I've had no issues with the car. We took it on a 3300 mile road trip. It got absolutely great gas mileage. Drives nice on the highway. I've enjoyed this car and I hope it lasts.
This is a great commuter vehicle. I am consistently getting better than the advertised average gas mileage at almost 55 MPG. It is a very comfortable vehicle even for me being larger than most people. The technology is outstanding and well laid out on the dashboard. I have the back seats down most the time to take advantage of the extra cargo space. I have to admit it was a big adjustment for me going from a V8 to 4 Cyl Hybrid as far as power, but it performs well enough for my everyday driving.
I have S-Touring; 51+MPG commuting in DC traffic, nice entertainment system with Android Auto [must have], nice comfortable seats, nice interior design and overall quality. traded in RX350 and now I am saving $1300 a year just on gas and I have all the capacity I need with roof-box and hitch cargo carrier. DTC is a jewel. Niro also made me a better person behind the wheel :-)
We got it in Dec 29 2018, we looked at some of the other hybrids, the Kia Niro came out to be the best for us . We have only driven about 200 miles so this is a review about how to get used to it. We have Leasted a Kia Soul back in 2012. We are in our late 60 so the lease works for us , we never really drive to much anyway, a lease only works for some. So as for the niro, we love the lad back driving experience, we are not in a battle to get anywhere, if it's a sports car your looking for don't look at this one. It is a very good hybrid car, good room in the back, I think it handles very good, nice city car .we will try some short trips. So far it fits our needs great. 4 1/2 ☆☆☆☆
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$23,900
|MPG
|51 city / 46 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$26,400
|MPG
|51 city / 46 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$32,250
|MPG
|46 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
|FE 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
|MSRP
|$23,490
|MPG
|52 city / 49 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Niro safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and interval behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and applies a steering correction if you begin to drift out of your lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Niro vs. the competition
Kia Niro vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
The Niro and the Ioniq are similar in size and powertrain, but they differ in many ways. The Ioniq is more fun to drive, gets better fuel economy, and has a longer and deeper cargo area. The Niro's cargo space is taller and comes with the better-appointed cabin. It's all about what you prioritize.
Kia Niro vs. Toyota Prius
These two cars are well-matched in terms of performance. But the Prius has a slight edge on fuel economy, while the Niro is just a tick faster. They have similar cargo volumes, though the Prius' space is narrow and long, while the Niro's is taller and wider. The Niro wins on the technology side, with better smartphone integration and more available driver aids. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.
Kia Niro vs. Subaru Crosstrek
At first blush, these two would seem hard to compare: The Crosstrek has all-wheel drive and high ground clearance. Surprisingly, the Niro and the Crosstrek have nearly identical amounts of cargo capacity, and both of them are a cross between a wagon and a crossover. They also have excellent technology. A hybrid version of the Crosstrek is coming out for the 2019 model year.
More about the 2019 Kia Niro
The 2019 Kia Niro is a compact hybrid crossover that lines up competitively with other hybrid hatchbacks. For 2019, the Niro comes in five trims, beginning with the most fuel-efficient FE trim and moving up to the LX, EX, S Touring and Touring. The sole powertrain is a hybrid-electric 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's quite sensitive to vehicle weight and wheel size, so you'll note varying levels of fuel efficiency with each trim.
The FE is surprisingly well-equipped for a base model, with things such as Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and dual climate control, but doesn't have more of the luxury items such as heated seats or push-button ignition. The jump to the LX is so small, it's practically a no-brainer, though we feel the EX delivers the best balance of cost to features. It's a more significant jump to the EX, but we think the added active safety aids, rear air vents and heated seats make it worth it.
The Touring trim features everything standard, so there are no packages to add. If you're the bells-and-whistles kind of buyer, then you'll probably find the Touring a decent value. All advanced driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, are included, as are heated and ventilated seats. There are some luxury cars that don't offer some of the features you'll find on the Niro.
If you like everything the Touring trim has to offer but would rather keep your fuel economy numbers up with smaller 16-inch wheels, there's the Premium package offered on the EX trim. It includes all the content of the Touring trim with the exception of the Touring's 18-inch wheels. You'll save a few hundred bucks off the top as well when it comes to replacing tires.
The last trim is a special-edition S Touring. Although the name indicates Touring, it's more of an EX with a few upgrades and unique color accents. If you dig the color accents, know that none of the EX's option packages are available on the S Touring trim.
The Niro is an intriguing alternative to the current selection of hybrid hatchback vehicles, bringing a surprising amount of luxury to a segment that doesn't usually offer it. And even though it's categorized as a crossover SUV, know that it's mainly the look that the Niro has captured and not the breadth of capability. You can compare the Niro more in depth against others in the segment to see if it's right for you, here on Edmunds.
2019 Kia Niro Overview
The 2019 Kia Niro is offered in the following submodels: Niro SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Niro?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Niro and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Niro 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Niro.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Niro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Niro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
