Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(31)
2019 Kia Niro

What’s new

  • The Graphite Edition trim has been renamed the S Touring
  • Updated infotainment system
  • Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy from the base model
  • One of the more affordable hybrids available
  • Offers plenty of standard and optional features
  • All-wheel drive isn't available despite crossover styling
  • Less cargo space than most rivals
  • Feels lazy when driving in the default Eco mode
MSRP Starting at
$23,490
Save as much as $3,188
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,857 with Edmunds

2019 Kia Niro pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Niro does Edmunds recommend?

For fuel-conscious drivers, the FE is the obvious choice because it gets the best fuel economy of the Niro range. But if you'd like a few more features, opt for the EX. It features heated seats and push-button ignition, and it also includes blind-spot detection and cross-traffic monitoring. Consider tacking on the Advanced Technology package for its additional driver safety aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Kia markets the Niro as an SUV, but that description is hard to believe when you consider what the Niro doesn't have. It doesn't have an SUV's raised ground clearance or available all-wheel drive, so it lacks the SUV's ability to keep going when the going gets tough. Really, the Niro is more of a hatchback that's styled to look like a crossover SUV.

As long as you're OK with that, there's a lot to like. The Niro's hybrid system uses a 1.6-liter engine and an electric motor to power the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Altogether, this system generates 139 horsepower and a combined EPA fuel economy rating between 50 to 43 mpg, depending on trim. It's frugal but not fast.

From a features perspective, Kia stacks the deck. Even the base Niro FE trim includes standard smartphone integration and dual-zone automatic climate control. On the more expensive trims, you can even get luxury-oriented features such as ventilated front seats and a Harman Kardon sound system. There's also a roomy back seat and decent cargo capacity.

Should you want a hybrid with more SUV-like traits, such as more cargo space and all-wheel drive, you might want to take a look at the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Otherwise, we think the Niro provides an appealing mix of efficiency, maneuverability and value.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Kia Niro as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.

2019 Kia Niro models

The 2019 Kia Niro is a five-passenger hatchback available in five trims, beginning with the most fuel-efficient FE trim, with features added incrementally moving up to the LX, EX, S Touring and Touring trims. All models come with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid-electric powertrain (139 horsepower, 195 pound-feet total output) that sends power to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The FE is surprisingly well-equipped for a base model, while the fully loaded Touring trim comes with nearly every modern comfort feature standard.

The base FE is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, six-way manually adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable drive modes, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, Uvo eServices app suite, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.

Stepping up to the LX trim adds rear LED taillights, roof rails, keyless ignition and entry, an underfloor storage tray for the rear cargo area, and a rear center armrest with cupholders. Optional for the LX is the Advanced Technology package, which bundles forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. It also has foglights, LED daytime running lights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The EX trim comes with the foglights, LED running lights and leather-wrapped steering wheel plus power-folding and heated side mirrors, a high-gloss black upper console, cloth and leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear air-conditioning vents, an additional USB charge port, and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. As with the LX trim, all options for the EX are now bundled into packages. The Advance Technology package includes the same active safety features as the LX but adds a power-adjustable driver's seat.

A rather expensive Premium package for the EX trim is available. It adds xenon headlights, a sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory function, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, an eight-speaker premium Harman Kardon sound system, LED map lights, front and rear parking system, wireless phone charging and a 110-volt power outlet.

This year's new S Touring trim is priced in between the EX and the top Touring trim. In terms of features, it's closer to the EX trim but includes the power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and the premium Harman Kardon audio system. It also features a trim-exclusive Platinum Graphite paint, glossy-black 18-inch wheels, glossy-black roof rails and a metallic-colored front grille. The only caveat is none of the EX trim's packages are available with this trim.

Finally, the Touring trim comes with everything standard this year, including the active safety aids from the Advanced Technology package on lower trim models. The only choices you have are colors and smaller accessories. So if you plan to check all the boxes, and you don't mind 18-inch wheels instead of the EX's 16-inchers, you're best off beelining it to the Touring trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Niro EX (1.6L inline-4 hybrid | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current vehicle has received some minor revisions to its feature content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's vehicle, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility6.5
Technology7.5

Driving

6.0
Edmunds' instrumented testing confirmed that the Niro is quicker than its rival, the Toyota Prius, by a good margin. But we also found its emergency braking performance to be subpar and the powertrain tuning on this production model to be far cruder than the model we previously drove.

Acceleration

7.0
When driven in the default Eco mode, the Niro feels wholly unmotivated. In Sport mode, the Niro accelerates to 60 mph nearly a full second quicker than the Toyota Prius. There's good low-end torque and the transmission shifts quickly, but this mode is less efficient. We need an in-between mode.

Braking

6.0
Braking feels completely natural under routine conditions, and the switchover from electric-regeneration to conventional brakes is imperceptible. Under panic braking, however, the pedal goes to the floor. In our testing, the Niro needed 129 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is longer than average for this class of vehicle.

Steering

6.5
The steering is direct and responsive with a good level of assist. And there's a clear difference in the degree of assist when you switch between Normal and Sport modes. But this car lacks a clear sense of on-center feel or feedback, which can be disconcerting because it demands constant attention.

Handling

7.5
The Niro handles more like a car than a crossover because it's essentially a hatchback. It stays planted through turns better than expected and carries its weight lower thanks to batteries mounted beneath the rear passenger seat.

Drivability

5.0
Driving in the default Eco mode can be annoying. Its anemic takeoff power and lazy first-to-second shift are only remedied by driving in Sport mode.

Off-road

4.0
At the very least, crossovers should have the option of all-wheel drive and decent ground clearance. Unfortunately, the Niro has neither, and people expecting otherwise will be disappointed.

Comfort

7.5
The Niro may not feel luxurious, but there's a good level of comfort on hand for the daily commute. The seats have sufficient support and powerful heaters, with ventilation available on the higher trim levels. The biggest strike is the amount of road noise, which gets tiresome on long drives.

Seat comfort

7.5
The seats aren't anything fancy but have good padding and decent lateral and lumbar support.

Ride comfort

7.0
The ride comfort, for the most part, is agreeable. Though we didn't experience any harsh crashing over bumps, we wouldn't call the Niro plush either. On the other hand, body movement felt well-controlled and car-like, instead of floppy as in a tall SUV or crossover.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There is a fair amount of road noise and the occasional sound of loose gravel pinging against the underbody. Wind noise is better isolated, though there is still a bit of it around the front sideview mirrors at highway speeds. The interior is absent of squeaks and rattles.

Climate control

8.0
Dual climate controls are straightforward and easy to reach, with the usual assortment of buttons and knobs for fan speed, temperature, etc. The system performed well to maintain pleasant cabin temps. The seat heaters are very effective, which is nice to have in cold climates.

Interior

8.0
The cabin of the Niro is easy to get in and out of and scores high marks for interior passenger space, driver accommodation and a simple user interface. We might have had a small complaint with rear visibility, but all Niros come with rearview cameras so it's not an issue.

Ease of use

8.0
The touchscreen infotainment menus take a little familiarization but are easy enough to figure out and have shortcut buttons. When using the stalks to change headlight or wiper settings, a prompt appears in the gauge cluster showing your selection and others available, a nice feature.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The doors open wide, almost to 90 degrees, with decent size openings and comfortable seat heights. You still sit down into the seat rather than slide in because the bottom seat cushion height is around knee level. There's a small step-over, but it should be easy for most, including elderly passengers.

Driving position

9.5
The tilt-and-telescoping steering column has a lot of adjustment, and the optional power driver's seat has two-way lumbar adjustment and height adjustment. It's pretty easy to find a comfortable driving position thanks to copious amounts of head- and legroom to suit a wide range of drivers.

Roominess

7.5
There is good head- and legroom both front and rear, but hard plastic front seatbacks don't leave much of a buffer if you're sitting behind an especially tall driver. The middle passenger will appreciate the relatively flat floor, but sitting three adults in back will be a little tight.

Visibility

8.0
Even with the raked front roof pillars, forward visibility is pretty good. The thick rear pillars create a minor blind spot when you're looking over your shoulder. But the view directly rearward is decent and relatively unobstructed by the rear headrests.

Quality

6.0
A lot of hard plastic covers the lower half of the doors, dash and center console. The interior looks cheap in the light gray color scheme. Even the soft-touch surfaces on the upper parts of the dash lack a quality feel. The armrest padding isn't bad but could be better on the doors.

Utility

6.5
Compared to a small sedan, the Niro offers an appealing amount of utility for its size. But when compared to other hybrid hatchbacks or crossover SUVs in the class, it doesn't offer quite as much cargo space or clever cabin storage for small items.

Small-item storage

7.0
There's convenient storage for personal items forward of the gear shifter, where you would charge your phone wirelessly if so equipped. The door pockets will hold a 16-ounce water bottle and a couple of other small items, but they're on the narrow side. The center armrest bin is average size.

Cargo space

6.5
The 60/40-split rear seats fold perfectly flat, and the optional underfloor storage adds a bit more utility. Yet, at 19.4 cubic feet with all the seats in place (54.5 cubic feet with them folded), the Niro doesn't have as much space as most other hybrid hatchbacks.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
LATCH anchors are tucked away in between cushions where the rear seatbacks fold down, which makes access moderately difficult. Each outboard rear seat features a pair of anchors and an easy-access top tether on the back.

Technology

7.5
The Niro is strong on the technology front, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included as standard equipment and a host of available advanced safety systems that aren't even offered on some cars above its class. The Uvo navigation system could use a design update but functions well.

Smartphone integration

8.5
With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard in all models, you likely won't miss the upgraded navigation system in the Touring model. The Touring trim also comes with wireless charging for smartphones that have the capability. That feature is available as a package option at the EX level.

Driver aids

7.5
The adaptive cruise control works well to maintain a distance between the Niro and the car in front, but it will only bring the Niro to a complete stop for a moment before relinquishing control.

Voice control

8.0
Native voice controls are available for navigation, radio, phone and even Google search (if equipped). The prompts are straightforward, and voice recognition works pretty well. When using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, the voice control button activates the respective voice recognition system, which is how it should work.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Niro.

5 star reviews: 52%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 13%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 31 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • spaciousness
  • value
  • technology
  • seats
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • visibility
  • transmission
  • handling & steering
  • safety
  • driving experience
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • steering wheel
  • acceleration
  • engine
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • ride quality
  • emission system
  • cup holders
  • lights
  • wheels & tires
  • climate control
  • warranty

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Could have been the best
Rick,
LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

We bought a Niro LX for $21,000 + tax. Here are the highlights and low lights. Amazing MPG - I'm getting over 60 mpg. Price without leather was great...$21,000. The sports mode turns this into A SUPER FAST sports car. (No kidding...it will blow almost anything away for 20 yards.) I couldn't believe it. Now the bad... The front seat sucks but a good cushion will fix it. The ride is a bit sporty...it's not horrible but could be better. The stereo speakers are ok but you might want to upgrade. Well, that's it. My wife loves the car but she loves her 2014 Prius. I'll give it a 4 out of 5. Also, Kia has a super warranty. -------------------------------------------- 3 month update: I've driven about 2200 miles and am getting over 600 miles on a fill-up. That's really nice. I can hookup my phone with a YouTube app and play thousands of songs through the media button, so I won't need Sirusxm. That's good. The car is easy to wash. Takes about 20 minutes by hand. Car handles very nice around town and is agile. I'm 6'4" and weigh about 290 and I have plenty of room. So far it's been a good purchase. I was going to buy a RAV4 Hybrid but we saved around $8,000 with the NIRO and are getting way better gas mileage. Update at 10,000 miles. I've had no issues with the car. We took it on a 3300 mile road trip. It got absolutely great gas mileage. Drives nice on the highway. I've enjoyed this car and I hope it lasts.

4 out of 5 stars, The Niro is a Hero
Dave Miller,
LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

This is a great commuter vehicle. I am consistently getting better than the advertised average gas mileage at almost 55 MPG. It is a very comfortable vehicle even for me being larger than most people. The technology is outstanding and well laid out on the dashboard. I have the back seats down most the time to take advantage of the extra cargo space. I have to admit it was a big adjustment for me going from a V8 to 4 Cyl Hybrid as far as power, but it performs well enough for my everyday driving.

5 out of 5 stars, best of both world
Johnny K,
S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

I have S-Touring; 51+MPG commuting in DC traffic, nice entertainment system with Android Auto [must have], nice comfortable seats, nice interior design and overall quality. traded in RX350 and now I am saving $1300 a year just on gas and I have all the capacity I need with roof-box and hitch cargo carrier. DTC is a jewel. Niro also made me a better person behind the wheel :-)

5 out of 5 stars, Our first hybrid.
Ron,
EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

We got it in Dec 29 2018, we looked at some of the other hybrids, the Kia Niro came out to be the best for us . We have only driven about 200 miles so this is a review about how to get used to it. We have Leasted a Kia Soul back in 2012. We are in our late 60 so the lease works for us , we never really drive to much anyway, a lease only works for some. So as for the niro, we love the lad back driving experience, we are not in a battle to get anywhere, if it's a sports car your looking for don't look at this one. It is a very good hybrid car, good room in the back, I think it handles very good, nice city car .we will try some short trips. So far it fits our needs great. 4 1/2 ☆☆☆☆

Write a review

See all 31 reviews

Features & Specs

LX 4dr SUV features & specs
LX 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$23,900
MPG 51 city / 46 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
EX 4dr SUV features & specs
EX 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$26,400
MPG 51 city / 46 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
Touring 4dr SUV features & specs
Touring 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$32,250
MPG 46 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
FE 4dr SUV features & specs
FE 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$23,490
MPG 52 city / 49 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all 2019 Kia Niro features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Niro safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Detects and alerts you with visual and audio warnings when a vehicle in the adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
Smart Cruise Control
Maintains a set speed and interval behind the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop briefly before relinquishing control.
Lane Keeping Assist
Identifies lane markings and applies a steering correction if you begin to drift out of your lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Niro vs. the competition

Kia Niro vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

The Niro and the Ioniq are similar in size and powertrain, but they differ in many ways. The Ioniq is more fun to drive, gets better fuel economy, and has a longer and deeper cargo area. The Niro's cargo space is taller and comes with the better-appointed cabin. It's all about what you prioritize.

Compare Kia Niro & Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid features

Kia Niro vs. Toyota Prius

These two cars are well-matched in terms of performance. But the Prius has a slight edge on fuel economy, while the Niro is just a tick faster. They have similar cargo volumes, though the Prius' space is narrow and long, while the Niro's is taller and wider. The Niro wins on the technology side, with better smartphone integration and more available driver aids. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.

Compare Kia Niro & Toyota Prius features

Kia Niro vs. Subaru Crosstrek

At first blush, these two would seem hard to compare: The Crosstrek has all-wheel drive and high ground clearance. Surprisingly, the Niro and the Crosstrek have nearly identical amounts of cargo capacity, and both of them are a cross between a wagon and a crossover. They also have excellent technology. A hybrid version of the Crosstrek is coming out for the 2019 model year.

Compare Kia Niro & Subaru Crosstrek features

FAQ

Is the Kia Niro a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Niro both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Niro fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Niro gets an EPA-estimated 43 mpg to 50 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro has 19.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro.

What's new in the 2019 Kia Niro?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Kia Niro:

Is the Kia Niro reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Niro is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2019 Kia Niro a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Niro is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Niro and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Niro is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Niro?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Niro is the 2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,490.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,900
  • EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $26,400
  • Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $32,250
  • FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,490
  • S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Niro?

If you're interested in the Kia Niro, the next question is, which Niro model is right for you? Niro variants include LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

More about the 2019 Kia Niro

The 2019 Kia Niro is a compact hybrid crossover that lines up competitively with other hybrid hatchbacks. For 2019, the Niro comes in five trims, beginning with the most fuel-efficient FE trim and moving up to the LX, EX, S Touring and Touring. The sole powertrain is a hybrid-electric 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's quite sensitive to vehicle weight and wheel size, so you'll note varying levels of fuel efficiency with each trim.

The FE is surprisingly well-equipped for a base model, with things such as Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and dual climate control, but doesn't have more of the luxury items such as heated seats or push-button ignition. The jump to the LX is so small, it's practically a no-brainer, though we feel the EX delivers the best balance of cost to features. It's a more significant jump to the EX, but we think the added active safety aids, rear air vents and heated seats make it worth it.

The Touring trim features everything standard, so there are no packages to add. If you're the bells-and-whistles kind of buyer, then you'll probably find the Touring a decent value. All advanced driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, are included, as are heated and ventilated seats. There are some luxury cars that don't offer some of the features you'll find on the Niro.

If you like everything the Touring trim has to offer but would rather keep your fuel economy numbers up with smaller 16-inch wheels, there's the Premium package offered on the EX trim. It includes all the content of the Touring trim with the exception of the Touring's 18-inch wheels. You'll save a few hundred bucks off the top as well when it comes to replacing tires.

The last trim is a special-edition S Touring. Although the name indicates Touring, it's more of an EX with a few upgrades and unique color accents. If you dig the color accents, know that none of the EX's option packages are available on the S Touring trim.

The Niro is an intriguing alternative to the current selection of hybrid hatchback vehicles, bringing a surprising amount of luxury to a segment that doesn't usually offer it. And even though it's categorized as a crossover SUV, know that it's mainly the look that the Niro has captured and not the breadth of capability. You can compare the Niro more in depth against others in the segment to see if it's right for you, here on Edmunds.

2019 Kia Niro Overview

The 2019 Kia Niro is offered in the following submodels: Niro SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Niro?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Niro and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Niro 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Niro.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Niro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Niro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Niro?

2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,880. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,188 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,188 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,692.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 9.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,640. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,030 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,610.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 9.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,795. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $2,587 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,587 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,208.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 10.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Kia Niros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Niro for sale near. There are currently 24 new 2019 Niros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,670 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Niro. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,705 on a used or CPO 2019 Niro available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Niros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Niro for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,743.

Find a new Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,978.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Niro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

