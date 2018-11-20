More about the 2019 Kia Niro

The 2019 Kia Niro is a compact hybrid crossover that lines up competitively with other hybrid hatchbacks. For 2019, the Niro comes in five trims, beginning with the most fuel-efficient FE trim and moving up to the LX, EX, S Touring and Touring. The sole powertrain is a hybrid-electric 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's quite sensitive to vehicle weight and wheel size, so you'll note varying levels of fuel efficiency with each trim. The FE is surprisingly well-equipped for a base model, with things such as Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and dual climate control, but doesn't have more of the luxury items such as heated seats or push-button ignition. The jump to the LX is so small, it's practically a no-brainer, though we feel the EX delivers the best balance of cost to features. It's a more significant jump to the EX, but we think the added active safety aids, rear air vents and heated seats make it worth it. The Touring trim features everything standard, so there are no packages to add. If you're the bells-and-whistles kind of buyer, then you'll probably find the Touring a decent value. All advanced driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, are included, as are heated and ventilated seats. There are some luxury cars that don't offer some of the features you'll find on the Niro. If you like everything the Touring trim has to offer but would rather keep your fuel economy numbers up with smaller 16-inch wheels, there's the Premium package offered on the EX trim. It includes all the content of the Touring trim with the exception of the Touring's 18-inch wheels. You'll save a few hundred bucks off the top as well when it comes to replacing tires. The last trim is a special-edition S Touring. Although the name indicates Touring, it's more of an EX with a few upgrades and unique color accents. If you dig the color accents, know that none of the EX's option packages are available on the S Touring trim. The Niro is an intriguing alternative to the current selection of hybrid hatchback vehicles, bringing a surprising amount of luxury to a segment that doesn't usually offer it. And even though it's categorized as a crossover SUV, know that it's mainly the look that the Niro has captured and not the breadth of capability. You can compare the Niro more in depth against others in the segment to see if it's right for you, here on Edmunds.

The 2019 Kia Niro is offered in the following submodels: Niro SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Niro and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Niro 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Niro.

2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,880 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,188 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,640 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $3,030 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,795 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $2,587 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

