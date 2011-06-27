2020 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

after 1 year, better than described on web reviews harry , 01/23/2020 Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful 2020 latitude, loaded. rides very well, very good acceleration. comfortable. and well made interior. transmission is perfect, not bad like reviewers said. much quicker than nissan of the same size.. i cant beleive uts nit the top rated in its category. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great priced vehicle Mike , 03/28/2020 Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This car offers comfort and great mileage. Best little SUV you can buy. I am quite impressed with this little SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Compass Yet!! Mikeo , 01/14/2020 Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful Roamy comfortable and powerful my 4x2 gets 32 mpgs over all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Compass Spitfire Orange Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat

Sting-Gray Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat

Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat

Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat

Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat

Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat

Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat

Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat

Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat

White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat Build & Price Jeep.com

Feb 2020 Becca , 02/10/2020 Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Great midsize SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse