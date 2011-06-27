  1. Home
2020 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

after 1 year, better than described on web reviews

harry, 01/23/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
35 of 36 people found this review helpful

2020 latitude, loaded. rides very well, very good acceleration. comfortable. and well made interior. transmission is perfect, not bad like reviewers said. much quicker than nissan of the same size.. i cant beleive uts nit the top rated in its category.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great priced vehicle

Mike, 03/28/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This car offers comfort and great mileage. Best little SUV you can buy. I am quite impressed with this little SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Compass Yet!!

Mikeo, 01/14/2020
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
31 of 34 people found this review helpful

Roamy comfortable and powerful my 4x2 gets 32 mpgs over all.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Feb 2020

Becca, 02/10/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Great midsize SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sweet

Gary, 03/08/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great total package. Perfect if you don’t want a large suv. After 2000 mile gets quicker and transmission is great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
