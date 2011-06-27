2020 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews
after 1 year, better than described on web reviews
harry, 01/23/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
35 of 36 people found this review helpful
2020 latitude, loaded. rides very well, very good acceleration. comfortable. and well made interior. transmission is perfect, not bad like reviewers said. much quicker than nissan of the same size.. i cant beleive uts nit the top rated in its category.
Great priced vehicle
Mike, 03/28/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful
This car offers comfort and great mileage. Best little SUV you can buy. I am quite impressed with this little SUV.
Best Compass Yet!!
Mikeo, 01/14/2020
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
31 of 34 people found this review helpful
Roamy comfortable and powerful my 4x2 gets 32 mpgs over all.
Feb 2020
Becca, 02/10/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful
Great midsize SUV.
Sweet
Gary, 03/08/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
Great total package. Perfect if you don’t want a large suv. After 2000 mile gets quicker and transmission is great.
