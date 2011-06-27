Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,989
|$38,366
|$40,046
|Clean
|$36,333
|$37,680
|$39,325
|Average
|$35,021
|$36,309
|$37,884
|Rough
|$33,709
|$34,937
|$36,442
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,811
|$46,240
|$47,982
|Clean
|$44,016
|$45,413
|$47,119
|Average
|$42,427
|$43,760
|$45,391
|Rough
|$40,837
|$42,107
|$43,664
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,315
|$40,292
|$41,481
|Clean
|$38,618
|$39,571
|$40,734
|Average
|$37,223
|$38,131
|$39,241
|Rough
|$35,829
|$36,690
|$37,748
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,640
|$37,126
|$38,940
|Clean
|$35,008
|$36,463
|$38,239
|Average
|$33,743
|$35,135
|$36,837
|Rough
|$32,479
|$33,808
|$35,435
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,761
|$36,198
|$37,950
|Clean
|$34,145
|$35,551
|$37,267
|Average
|$32,911
|$34,256
|$35,901
|Rough
|$31,678
|$32,962
|$34,535
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,771
|$38,361
|$40,301
|Clean
|$36,119
|$37,675
|$39,576
|Average
|$34,814
|$36,303
|$38,125
|Rough
|$33,510
|$34,932
|$36,674
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,253
|$43,259
|$44,486
|Clean
|$41,503
|$42,486
|$43,686
|Average
|$40,004
|$40,939
|$42,084
|Rough
|$38,505
|$39,393
|$40,483
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,007
|$34,310
|$35,900
|Clean
|$32,421
|$33,697
|$35,253
|Average
|$31,251
|$32,470
|$33,961
|Rough
|$30,080
|$31,243
|$32,669
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,811
|$37,220
|$38,940
|Clean
|$35,176
|$36,555
|$38,239
|Average
|$33,906
|$35,224
|$36,837
|Rough
|$32,636
|$33,893
|$35,435
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,295
|$39,837
|$41,717
|Clean
|$37,616
|$39,125
|$40,966
|Average
|$36,258
|$37,701
|$39,465
|Rough
|$34,899
|$36,276
|$37,963
Estimated values
2019 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,703
|$34,155
|$35,930
|Clean
|$32,122
|$33,545
|$35,283
|Average
|$30,962
|$32,324
|$33,990
|Rough
|$29,802
|$31,103
|$32,696