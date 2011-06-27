Estimated values
2003 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,614
|$3,800
|$4,413
|Clean
|$2,368
|$3,440
|$4,001
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,721
|$3,176
|Rough
|$1,384
|$2,001
|$2,351
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$3,620
|$4,169
|Clean
|$2,317
|$3,277
|$3,779
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,592
|$3,000
|Rough
|$1,354
|$1,907
|$2,221
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Highlander Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,483
|$3,630
|$4,225
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,286
|$3,830
|Average
|$1,782
|$2,599
|$3,040
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,912
|$2,251
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Highlander Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,066
|$4,454
|$5,172
|Clean
|$2,778
|$4,032
|$4,688
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,189
|$3,722
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,346
|$2,755
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,306
|$3,198
|$3,659
|Clean
|$2,089
|$2,895
|$3,317
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,290
|$2,633
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,685
|$1,949
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,199
|$4,623
|$5,359
|Clean
|$2,897
|$4,185
|$4,858
|Average
|$2,295
|$3,310
|$3,857
|Rough
|$1,693
|$2,435
|$2,855