Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,911
|$37,566
|$40,815
|Clean
|$34,435
|$37,051
|$40,252
|Average
|$33,482
|$36,021
|$39,126
|Rough
|$32,529
|$34,990
|$37,999
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,409
|$32,723
|$35,552
|Clean
|$29,994
|$32,274
|$35,061
|Average
|$29,164
|$31,376
|$34,080
|Rough
|$28,334
|$30,479
|$33,099
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,656
|$29,759
|$32,332
|Clean
|$27,278
|$29,351
|$31,886
|Average
|$26,523
|$28,534
|$30,994
|Rough
|$25,769
|$27,718
|$30,101
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Technology Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,911
|$37,566
|$40,815
|Clean
|$34,435
|$37,051
|$40,252
|Average
|$33,482
|$36,021
|$39,126
|Rough
|$32,529
|$34,990
|$37,999
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,862
|$35,360
|$38,419
|Clean
|$32,413
|$34,876
|$37,888
|Average
|$31,516
|$33,906
|$36,828
|Rough
|$30,619
|$32,936
|$35,768
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,374
|$31,608
|$34,341
|Clean
|$28,973
|$31,174
|$33,867
|Average
|$28,171
|$30,307
|$32,919
|Rough
|$27,370
|$29,440
|$31,972
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,255
|$34,709
|$37,709
|Clean
|$31,815
|$34,233
|$37,189
|Average
|$30,934
|$33,281
|$36,148
|Rough
|$30,054
|$32,329
|$35,108
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,804
|$39,603
|$43,028
|Clean
|$36,301
|$39,060
|$42,434
|Average
|$35,297
|$37,974
|$41,247
|Rough
|$34,292
|$36,887
|$40,059
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,409
|$32,723
|$35,552
|Clean
|$29,994
|$32,274
|$35,061
|Average
|$29,164
|$31,376
|$34,080
|Rough
|$28,334
|$30,479
|$33,099
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/8-Passenger Sporty Pkg (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,379
|$34,843
|$37,855
|Clean
|$31,938
|$34,365
|$37,333
|Average
|$31,054
|$33,409
|$36,288
|Rough
|$30,170
|$32,453
|$35,244
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Ascent Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,862
|$35,360
|$38,419
|Clean
|$32,413
|$34,876
|$37,888
|Average
|$31,516
|$33,906
|$36,828
|Rough
|$30,619
|$32,936
|$35,768