Estimated values
2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,202
|$3,697
|Clean
|$2,057
|$2,883
|$3,328
|Average
|$1,600
|$2,243
|$2,590
|Rough
|$1,144
|$1,604
|$1,852
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,616
|$3,598
|$4,129
|Clean
|$2,354
|$3,239
|$3,717
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,520
|$2,892
|Rough
|$1,309
|$1,802
|$2,068
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,120
|$2,931
|$3,371
|Clean
|$1,908
|$2,639
|$3,034
|Average
|$1,484
|$2,053
|$2,361
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,468
|$1,688
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,798
|$3,862
|$4,436
|Clean
|$2,519
|$3,476
|$3,994
|Average
|$1,959
|$2,705
|$3,108
|Rough
|$1,400
|$1,934
|$2,222