Estimated values
2002 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,914
|$3,051
|$3,643
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,744
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,337
|$2,129
|$2,556
|Rough
|$953
|$1,514
|$1,831
Estimated values
2002 Toyota RAV4 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,329
|$4,028
|Clean
|$1,787
|$2,994
|$3,628
|Average
|$1,388
|$2,322
|$2,826
|Rough
|$989
|$1,651
|$2,024
Estimated values
2002 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,140
|$3,575
|$4,323
|Clean
|$1,925
|$3,215
|$3,893
|Average
|$1,495
|$2,494
|$3,033
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,774
|$2,173
Estimated values
2002 Toyota RAV4 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,883
|$3,050
|$3,657
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,743
|$3,293
|Average
|$1,316
|$2,128
|$2,566
|Rough
|$938
|$1,513
|$1,838