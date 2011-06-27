Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius c Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,564
|$13,449
|$15,480
|Clean
|$11,130
|$12,954
|$14,877
|Average
|$10,261
|$11,965
|$13,670
|Rough
|$9,393
|$10,976
|$12,463
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,288
|$12,299
|$14,446
|Clean
|$9,902
|$11,847
|$13,883
|Average
|$9,129
|$10,942
|$12,757
|Rough
|$8,356
|$10,038
|$11,631
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,868
|$12,791
|$14,854
|Clean
|$10,460
|$12,321
|$14,274
|Average
|$9,643
|$11,380
|$13,116
|Rough
|$8,827
|$10,439
|$11,958
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,712
|$13,576
|$15,588
|Clean
|$11,272
|$13,077
|$14,980
|Average
|$10,392
|$12,079
|$13,765
|Rough
|$9,513
|$11,080
|$12,550
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,827
|$14,617
|$16,564
|Clean
|$12,345
|$14,080
|$15,919
|Average
|$11,382
|$13,005
|$14,627
|Rough
|$10,418
|$11,929
|$13,336