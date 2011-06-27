Estimated values
1996 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,725
|$3,446
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,408
|$3,049
|Average
|$886
|$1,775
|$2,254
|Rough
|$561
|$1,141
|$1,459
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,209
|$1,701
|$1,965
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,503
|$1,739
|Average
|$780
|$1,108
|$1,285
|Rough
|$494
|$712
|$832
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$875
|$1,451
|$1,761
|Clean
|$771
|$1,283
|$1,558
|Average
|$564
|$945
|$1,152
|Rough
|$358
|$608
|$746