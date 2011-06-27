Estimated values
2006 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,714
|$4,982
|$5,691
|Clean
|$3,363
|$4,519
|$5,159
|Average
|$2,661
|$3,592
|$4,095
|Rough
|$1,960
|$2,666
|$3,030
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,190
|$4,592
|$5,371
|Clean
|$2,888
|$4,165
|$4,868
|Average
|$2,286
|$3,311
|$3,864
|Rough
|$1,683
|$2,457
|$2,859
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,256
|$5,645
|$6,422
|Clean
|$3,854
|$5,120
|$5,821
|Average
|$3,050
|$4,071
|$4,620
|Rough
|$2,246
|$3,021
|$3,419
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,669
|$5,263
|$6,148
|Clean
|$3,323
|$4,774
|$5,573
|Average
|$2,629
|$3,795
|$4,423
|Rough
|$1,936
|$2,816
|$3,273