2020 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,756$19,526$21,745
Clean$17,517$19,267$21,443
Average$17,039$18,749$20,841
Rough$16,561$18,231$20,238
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,350$17,991$20,047
Clean$16,130$17,752$19,769
Average$15,690$17,275$19,213
Rough$15,250$16,798$18,657
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,086$20,990$23,377
Clean$18,829$20,711$23,053
Average$18,315$20,155$22,405
Rough$17,801$19,598$21,757
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,474$21,387$23,787
Clean$19,212$21,104$23,457
Average$18,688$20,537$22,798
Rough$18,164$19,970$22,138
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,216$23,147$25,572
Clean$20,931$22,840$25,217
Average$20,360$22,226$24,509
Rough$19,788$21,613$23,800
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,334$22,053$24,214
Clean$20,061$21,760$23,879
Average$19,513$21,176$23,208
Rough$18,966$20,591$22,536
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,386$20,221$22,522
Clean$18,139$19,953$22,210
Average$17,644$19,417$21,585
Rough$17,149$18,881$20,961
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,619$20,477$22,807
Clean$18,369$20,206$22,491
Average$17,868$19,663$21,859
Rough$17,366$19,120$21,226
FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Subaru Impreza to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.