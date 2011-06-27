Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,756
|$19,526
|$21,745
|Clean
|$17,517
|$19,267
|$21,443
|Average
|$17,039
|$18,749
|$20,841
|Rough
|$16,561
|$18,231
|$20,238
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,350
|$17,991
|$20,047
|Clean
|$16,130
|$17,752
|$19,769
|Average
|$15,690
|$17,275
|$19,213
|Rough
|$15,250
|$16,798
|$18,657
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,086
|$20,990
|$23,377
|Clean
|$18,829
|$20,711
|$23,053
|Average
|$18,315
|$20,155
|$22,405
|Rough
|$17,801
|$19,598
|$21,757
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,474
|$21,387
|$23,787
|Clean
|$19,212
|$21,104
|$23,457
|Average
|$18,688
|$20,537
|$22,798
|Rough
|$18,164
|$19,970
|$22,138
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,216
|$23,147
|$25,572
|Clean
|$20,931
|$22,840
|$25,217
|Average
|$20,360
|$22,226
|$24,509
|Rough
|$19,788
|$21,613
|$23,800
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,334
|$22,053
|$24,214
|Clean
|$20,061
|$21,760
|$23,879
|Average
|$19,513
|$21,176
|$23,208
|Rough
|$18,966
|$20,591
|$22,536
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,386
|$20,221
|$22,522
|Clean
|$18,139
|$19,953
|$22,210
|Average
|$17,644
|$19,417
|$21,585
|Rough
|$17,149
|$18,881
|$20,961
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,619
|$20,477
|$22,807
|Clean
|$18,369
|$20,206
|$22,491
|Average
|$17,868
|$19,663
|$21,859
|Rough
|$17,366
|$19,120
|$21,226