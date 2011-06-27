Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,503
|$7,048
|$8,161
|Clean
|$5,279
|$6,758
|$7,787
|Average
|$4,831
|$6,178
|$7,040
|Rough
|$4,383
|$5,598
|$6,292
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,739
|$6,122
|$7,117
|Clean
|$4,546
|$5,870
|$6,791
|Average
|$4,160
|$5,367
|$6,139
|Rough
|$3,774
|$4,863
|$5,487
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,726
|$8,415
|$9,645
|Clean
|$6,452
|$8,069
|$9,203
|Average
|$5,904
|$7,377
|$8,320
|Rough
|$5,356
|$6,685
|$7,437
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,146
|$8,028
|$9,377
|Clean
|$5,895
|$7,698
|$8,948
|Average
|$5,395
|$7,038
|$8,089
|Rough
|$4,894
|$6,377
|$7,230
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,909
|$6,381
|$7,436
|Clean
|$4,709
|$6,118
|$7,096
|Average
|$4,309
|$5,593
|$6,415
|Rough
|$3,909
|$5,069
|$5,734
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,522
|$8,269
|$9,533
|Clean
|$6,256
|$7,929
|$9,096
|Average
|$5,725
|$7,248
|$8,223
|Rough
|$5,194
|$6,568
|$7,351
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,109
|$6,590
|$7,656
|Clean
|$4,901
|$6,319
|$7,306
|Average
|$4,485
|$5,777
|$6,604
|Rough
|$4,069
|$5,235
|$5,903
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,434
|$7,317
|$8,655
|Clean
|$5,212
|$7,016
|$8,259
|Average
|$4,770
|$6,414
|$7,466
|Rough
|$4,327
|$5,812
|$6,674
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,145
|$8,874
|$10,135
|Clean
|$6,854
|$8,509
|$9,671
|Average
|$6,272
|$7,779
|$8,743
|Rough
|$5,690
|$7,049
|$7,815