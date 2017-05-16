Used 1999 Jaguar XK-Series for Sale Near Me

49 listings
  • 1999 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    1999 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    56,519 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,980

  • 1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    109,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,800

  • 2000 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    2000 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    145,030 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

  • 1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    46,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

  • 1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    123,654 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

  • 1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    89,740 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 1997 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    1997 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    191,276 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,880

  • 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 in Dark Green
    2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    54,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

  • 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 in Black
    2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    79,163 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

  • 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    41,047 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

  • 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR in Dark Green
    2001 Jaguar XK-Series XKR

    67,586 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $16,000

  • 1997 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    1997 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    87,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

  • 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 in Black
    2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    100,674 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,990

  • 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 in Dark Blue
    2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    51,366 miles

    $10,977

  • 2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR
    2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR

    72,265 miles

    $9,998

  • 2002 Jaguar XK-Series XK8
    2002 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    158,977 miles

    $4,995

  • 2002 Jaguar XK-Series
    2002 Jaguar XK-Series

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,895

  • 2003 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 in Light Brown
    2003 Jaguar XK-Series XK8

    48,351 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,858

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XK-Series

  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Champagne motoring for fish 'n chips money.
rick161,05/07/2015
XK8 2dr Coupe
My '99 XK8 convertible is my dream car, after 40 years of Jags, BMWs, Mercedes, etc. The key to happy motoring with these cars is 1) inform yourself about the issues, mainly the 4.0 liter's needs re upgraded timing chains, tensioners & water pump, and 2) have a local Jaguar specialist (not dealer) who can bring them up to standard & maintain them there. My XK8 cost me $5800 in 2015 with perfect body & interior, no accidents and with the engine upgrades already done & convertible top hydraulic lines replaced. After new tires, shocks, motor mounts, front brakes, mass airflow meter, valve cover gaskets, plugs & filters, she now runs & drives like new for a total all-in price of around $11k. I couldn't be happier. UPDATE: 15 months into ownership of my '99, I've spent very little on the car except for oil & gas. Classic/specialty auto insurance (Hagerty) has reduced the cost of comprehensive insurance to less than $400 annually on an agreed value of $15k. Costs since the initial review have been limited to a new Jaguar ignition coil ($128) & professionally repainting the front & rear bumpers (approx. $600), a project I intended since purchase. There have been no other costs; everything works great on the car & it runs & drives beautifully. I still marvel at how much car you get with the XK8, compared with much more expensive GTs like an Aston Martin DB7 or (especially now) Porsche 911. It took nearly 20 years for the XK8's predecessor, the XJS, to begin to appreciate in value, so it will be awhile before XK8 values start climbing. In the meantime, buy the best accident-free XK8 you can afford, have a local Jaguar specialist maintain/service it, and take care of it like it deserves. Great value, great motoring, great experience. UPDATE (5/16/17): 30 months in & still loving my XK8 - she's a keeper. A few months ago, I decided to fix some miscellaneous leaks (oil, coolant), a part of owning any British car. My local Jag specialist replaced the coolant bypass hose, water distribution pipe & thermostat housing, plus some o-rings & the coolant cap. The shop also replaced the oil pan gasket & drain plug. The fixes weren't cheap but they worked. Costs: parts ($321.32) & labor ($284.20) totaled $624.80 w. tax. The car is now approaching 130k mi. & drives as sweet as ever. I'm planning some road trips for the summer, including a couple of British car shows. The body & paint is excellent, the black leather interior has that aromatic richness of Connolly leather that I love, and the power top, AC & electricals all work perfectly. It's still a few more years before XK8s start their upswing in value as a modern classic, so find a good 'un now while they're cheap & enjoy! UPDATE (5/17/18): Quick update on my XK8 after 3+ years of ownership - she still looks great, comes out of the garage on sunny days, and runs like a top. No issues at all during the last year - I've added about 2000 miles since the last update. Hard to believe my XK8 is approaching 20 years old, but it's true. I sometimes get a yen to sell it & get something else, but what would take its place? A drive in the country, top up or down, is all it takes to remind me what a great car it really is. She's a keeper.
