Estimated values
1999 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,380
|$7,237
|$8,792
|Clean
|$3,893
|$6,449
|$7,837
|Average
|$2,920
|$4,874
|$5,927
|Rough
|$1,946
|$3,298
|$4,016
Estimated values
1999 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,095
|$6,523
|$7,846
|Clean
|$3,640
|$5,813
|$6,993
|Average
|$2,730
|$4,393
|$5,289
|Rough
|$1,819
|$2,973
|$3,584