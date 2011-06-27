Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,275
|$2,930
|$3,292
|Clean
|$2,047
|$2,641
|$2,967
|Average
|$1,591
|$2,063
|$2,317
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,484
|$1,667
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,495
|$3,099
|$3,434
|Clean
|$2,245
|$2,793
|$3,095
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,181
|$2,417
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,569
|$1,738
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Bonneville GXP 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,756
|$3,212
|$3,469
|Clean
|$2,480
|$2,895
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,927
|$2,261
|$2,441
|Rough
|$1,374
|$1,627
|$1,756