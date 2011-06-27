Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,474
|$82,930
|$84,951
|Clean
|$80,115
|$81,569
|$83,508
|Average
|$77,396
|$78,846
|$80,621
|Rough
|$74,677
|$76,124
|$77,734
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,220
|$78,931
|$86,146
|Clean
|$71,998
|$77,635
|$84,682
|Average
|$69,555
|$75,044
|$81,754
|Rough
|$67,111
|$72,453
|$78,827
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,464
|$74,882
|$81,726
|Clean
|$68,305
|$73,653
|$80,337
|Average
|$65,987
|$71,195
|$77,560
|Rough
|$63,669
|$68,737
|$74,783
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$98,183
|$99,938
|$102,372
|Clean
|$96,545
|$98,297
|$100,633
|Average
|$93,268
|$95,016
|$97,154
|Rough
|$89,991
|$91,735
|$93,675
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$113,809
|$115,844
|$118,666
|Clean
|$111,910
|$113,942
|$116,650
|Average
|$108,112
|$110,139
|$112,617
|Rough
|$104,314
|$106,336
|$108,584
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$87,751
|$94,596
|$103,242
|Clean
|$86,287
|$93,043
|$101,488
|Average
|$83,359
|$89,937
|$97,979
|Rough
|$80,430
|$86,832
|$94,471
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$132,746
|$143,100
|$156,180
|Clean
|$130,531
|$140,751
|$153,526
|Average
|$126,101
|$136,053
|$148,218
|Rough
|$121,671
|$131,356
|$142,911
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$96,576
|$104,109
|$113,624
|Clean
|$94,964
|$102,400
|$111,693
|Average
|$91,741
|$98,982
|$107,832
|Rough
|$88,518
|$95,564
|$103,970
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,832
|$75,278
|$82,159
|Clean
|$68,667
|$74,043
|$80,763
|Average
|$66,336
|$71,571
|$77,971
|Rough
|$64,006
|$69,100
|$75,179
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$85,198
|$91,843
|$100,238
|Clean
|$83,776
|$90,336
|$98,534
|Average
|$80,933
|$87,320
|$95,128
|Rough
|$78,090
|$84,305
|$91,721
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$145,858
|$148,465
|$152,082
|Clean
|$143,424
|$146,028
|$149,498
|Average
|$138,556
|$141,154
|$144,330
|Rough
|$133,688
|$136,280
|$139,161
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,352
|$83,385
|$91,007
|Clean
|$76,061
|$82,017
|$89,460
|Average
|$73,480
|$79,279
|$86,367
|Rough
|$70,899
|$76,542
|$83,275
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$136,198
|$146,821
|$160,240
|Clean
|$133,925
|$144,411
|$157,517
|Average
|$129,380
|$139,591
|$152,072
|Rough
|$124,834
|$134,771
|$146,626
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,682
|$85,897
|$93,748
|Clean
|$78,353
|$84,487
|$92,155
|Average
|$75,693
|$81,667
|$88,969
|Rough
|$73,034
|$78,847
|$85,783
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Speedster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$171,369
|$184,735
|$201,620
|Clean
|$168,509
|$181,703
|$198,194
|Average
|$162,790
|$175,638
|$191,342
|Rough
|$157,071
|$169,573
|$184,490
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$80,849
|$87,155
|$95,121
|Clean
|$79,500
|$85,724
|$93,505
|Average
|$76,802
|$82,863
|$90,273
|Rough
|$74,104
|$80,002
|$87,040
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$205,007
|$208,672
|$213,756
|Clean
|$201,587
|$205,247
|$210,124
|Average
|$194,745
|$198,396
|$202,860
|Rough
|$187,903
|$191,546
|$195,595
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$106,490
|$108,393
|$111,034
|Clean
|$104,713
|$106,614
|$109,148
|Average
|$101,159
|$103,055
|$105,374
|Rough
|$97,605
|$99,497
|$101,601
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$80,529
|$86,809
|$94,744
|Clean
|$79,185
|$85,384
|$93,134
|Average
|$76,497
|$82,534
|$89,914
|Rough
|$73,810
|$79,684
|$86,694
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$117,656
|$126,833
|$138,427
|Clean
|$115,693
|$124,751
|$136,074
|Average
|$111,767
|$120,588
|$131,370
|Rough
|$107,840
|$116,424
|$126,666
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$94,381
|$101,743
|$111,043
|Clean
|$92,807
|$100,073
|$109,156
|Average
|$89,657
|$96,733
|$105,382
|Rough
|$86,507
|$93,393
|$101,608
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,686
|$98,837
|$107,871
|Clean
|$90,156
|$97,215
|$106,038
|Average
|$87,097
|$93,970
|$102,372
|Rough
|$84,037
|$90,725
|$98,706
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$98,892
|$100,659
|$103,111
|Clean
|$97,242
|$99,007
|$101,359
|Average
|$93,941
|$95,702
|$97,855
|Rough
|$90,641
|$92,398
|$94,351
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$126,502
|$136,370
|$148,834
|Clean
|$124,391
|$134,131
|$146,305
|Average
|$120,170
|$129,654
|$141,247
|Rough
|$115,948
|$125,177
|$136,189