Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$81,474$82,930$84,951
Clean$80,115$81,569$83,508
Average$77,396$78,846$80,621
Rough$74,677$76,124$77,734
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$73,220$78,931$86,146
Clean$71,998$77,635$84,682
Average$69,555$75,044$81,754
Rough$67,111$72,453$78,827
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,464$74,882$81,726
Clean$68,305$73,653$80,337
Average$65,987$71,195$77,560
Rough$63,669$68,737$74,783
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$98,183$99,938$102,372
Clean$96,545$98,297$100,633
Average$93,268$95,016$97,154
Rough$89,991$91,735$93,675
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$113,809$115,844$118,666
Clean$111,910$113,942$116,650
Average$108,112$110,139$112,617
Rough$104,314$106,336$108,584
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$87,751$94,596$103,242
Clean$86,287$93,043$101,488
Average$83,359$89,937$97,979
Rough$80,430$86,832$94,471
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$132,746$143,100$156,180
Clean$130,531$140,751$153,526
Average$126,101$136,053$148,218
Rough$121,671$131,356$142,911
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$96,576$104,109$113,624
Clean$94,964$102,400$111,693
Average$91,741$98,982$107,832
Rough$88,518$95,564$103,970
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,832$75,278$82,159
Clean$68,667$74,043$80,763
Average$66,336$71,571$77,971
Rough$64,006$69,100$75,179
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$85,198$91,843$100,238
Clean$83,776$90,336$98,534
Average$80,933$87,320$95,128
Rough$78,090$84,305$91,721
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$145,858$148,465$152,082
Clean$143,424$146,028$149,498
Average$138,556$141,154$144,330
Rough$133,688$136,280$139,161
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$77,352$83,385$91,007
Clean$76,061$82,017$89,460
Average$73,480$79,279$86,367
Rough$70,899$76,542$83,275
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$136,198$146,821$160,240
Clean$133,925$144,411$157,517
Average$129,380$139,591$152,072
Rough$124,834$134,771$146,626
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$79,682$85,897$93,748
Clean$78,353$84,487$92,155
Average$75,693$81,667$88,969
Rough$73,034$78,847$85,783
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Speedster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$171,369$184,735$201,620
Clean$168,509$181,703$198,194
Average$162,790$175,638$191,342
Rough$157,071$169,573$184,490
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$80,849$87,155$95,121
Clean$79,500$85,724$93,505
Average$76,802$82,863$90,273
Rough$74,104$80,002$87,040
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$205,007$208,672$213,756
Clean$201,587$205,247$210,124
Average$194,745$198,396$202,860
Rough$187,903$191,546$195,595
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$106,490$108,393$111,034
Clean$104,713$106,614$109,148
Average$101,159$103,055$105,374
Rough$97,605$99,497$101,601
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$80,529$86,809$94,744
Clean$79,185$85,384$93,134
Average$76,497$82,534$89,914
Rough$73,810$79,684$86,694
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$117,656$126,833$138,427
Clean$115,693$124,751$136,074
Average$111,767$120,588$131,370
Rough$107,840$116,424$126,666
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$94,381$101,743$111,043
Clean$92,807$100,073$109,156
Average$89,657$96,733$105,382
Rough$86,507$93,393$101,608
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$91,686$98,837$107,871
Clean$90,156$97,215$106,038
Average$87,097$93,970$102,372
Rough$84,037$90,725$98,706
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$98,892$100,659$103,111
Clean$97,242$99,007$101,359
Average$93,941$95,702$97,855
Rough$90,641$92,398$94,351
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$126,502$136,370$148,834
Clean$124,391$134,131$146,305
Average$120,170$129,654$141,247
Rough$115,948$125,177$136,189
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $68,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $73,653 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $68,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $73,653 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $68,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $73,653 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Porsche 911 ranges from $63,669 to $81,726, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.