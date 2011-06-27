Estimated values
2019 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,517
|$23,105
|$25,143
|Clean
|$21,126
|$22,693
|$24,672
|Average
|$20,346
|$21,868
|$23,729
|Rough
|$19,566
|$21,043
|$22,785
Estimated values
2019 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,531
|$18,952
|$20,768
|Clean
|$17,213
|$18,614
|$20,379
|Average
|$16,578
|$17,937
|$19,600
|Rough
|$15,942
|$17,260
|$18,821
Estimated values
2019 Nissan LEAF S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,711
|$24,846
|$27,560
|Clean
|$22,299
|$24,403
|$27,043
|Average
|$21,475
|$23,515
|$26,009
|Rough
|$20,651
|$22,628
|$24,975
Estimated values
2019 Nissan LEAF SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,790
|$28,215
|$31,297
|Clean
|$25,323
|$27,711
|$30,710
|Average
|$24,387
|$26,704
|$29,536
|Rough
|$23,452
|$25,697
|$28,362
Estimated values
2019 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,849
|$21,434
|$23,462
|Clean
|$19,489
|$21,052
|$23,022
|Average
|$18,769
|$20,286
|$22,142
|Rough
|$18,049
|$19,521
|$21,262
Estimated values
2019 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,740
|$17,123
|$18,884
|Clean
|$15,455
|$16,817
|$18,530
|Average
|$14,884
|$16,206
|$17,822
|Rough
|$14,313
|$15,595
|$17,114