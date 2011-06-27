  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2005 Nissan Xterra
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Nissan Xterra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,116$3,211$3,792
Clean$1,942$2,943$3,477
Average$1,592$2,407$2,847
Rough$1,243$1,872$2,216
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,890$2,908$3,449
Clean$1,734$2,665$3,163
Average$1,422$2,180$2,589
Rough$1,110$1,695$2,015
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,701$2,467$2,875
Clean$1,560$2,261$2,636
Average$1,279$1,850$2,158
Rough$999$1,438$1,680
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,747$2,622$3,089
Clean$1,603$2,404$2,832
Average$1,314$1,966$2,318
Rough$1,026$1,529$1,805
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,820$2,762$3,262
Clean$1,670$2,531$2,991
Average$1,369$2,071$2,448
Rough$1,069$1,610$1,906
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,199$3,383$4,013
Clean$2,018$3,101$3,680
Average$1,654$2,536$3,012
Rough$1,291$1,972$2,345
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,870$2,720$3,172
Clean$1,716$2,493$2,908
Average$1,407$2,039$2,381
Rough$1,098$1,586$1,853
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,924$2,799$3,265
Clean$1,766$2,566$2,994
Average$1,448$2,099$2,451
Rough$1,130$1,632$1,908
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra SE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,986$3,012$3,559
Clean$1,822$2,761$3,263
Average$1,494$2,258$2,671
Rough$1,166$1,756$2,079
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,158$2,877$3,258
Clean$1,980$2,637$2,987
Average$1,623$2,157$2,446
Rough$1,267$1,677$1,904
Sell my 2005 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,261 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,261 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,560 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,261 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Nissan Xterra ranges from $999 to $2,875, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.