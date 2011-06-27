Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$3,211
|$3,792
|Clean
|$1,942
|$2,943
|$3,477
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,407
|$2,847
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,872
|$2,216
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,890
|$2,908
|$3,449
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,665
|$3,163
|Average
|$1,422
|$2,180
|$2,589
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,695
|$2,015
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,467
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,261
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,850
|$2,158
|Rough
|$999
|$1,438
|$1,680
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,747
|$2,622
|$3,089
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,404
|$2,832
|Average
|$1,314
|$1,966
|$2,318
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,529
|$1,805
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$2,762
|$3,262
|Clean
|$1,670
|$2,531
|$2,991
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,071
|$2,448
|Rough
|$1,069
|$1,610
|$1,906
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,199
|$3,383
|$4,013
|Clean
|$2,018
|$3,101
|$3,680
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,536
|$3,012
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,972
|$2,345
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,870
|$2,720
|$3,172
|Clean
|$1,716
|$2,493
|$2,908
|Average
|$1,407
|$2,039
|$2,381
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,586
|$1,853
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra S 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,924
|$2,799
|$3,265
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,566
|$2,994
|Average
|$1,448
|$2,099
|$2,451
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,632
|$1,908
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra SE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$3,012
|$3,559
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,761
|$3,263
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,258
|$2,671
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,756
|$2,079
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,158
|$2,877
|$3,258
|Clean
|$1,980
|$2,637
|$2,987
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,157
|$2,446
|Rough
|$1,267
|$1,677
|$1,904