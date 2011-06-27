Estimated values
2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,863
|$3,831
|$4,412
|Clean
|$2,627
|$3,526
|$4,062
|Average
|$2,156
|$2,915
|$3,361
|Rough
|$1,685
|$2,304
|$2,661
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,150
|$3,711
|Clean
|$2,026
|$2,899
|$3,417
|Average
|$1,663
|$2,396
|$2,827
|Rough
|$1,299
|$1,894
|$2,238
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,324
|$3,904
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,059
|$3,594
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,529
|$2,974
|Rough
|$1,385
|$1,999
|$2,354
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,386
|$3,416
|$4,030
|Clean
|$2,190
|$3,143
|$3,710
|Average
|$1,797
|$2,599
|$3,070
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,054
|$2,430
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,758
|$4,272
|$5,173
|Clean
|$2,531
|$3,931
|$4,762
|Average
|$2,077
|$3,250
|$3,940
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,569
|$3,119
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,213
|$3,191
|$3,774
|Clean
|$2,031
|$2,936
|$3,474
|Average
|$1,667
|$2,428
|$2,875
|Rough
|$1,303
|$1,919
|$2,276
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,145
|$3,185
|$3,804
|Clean
|$1,969
|$2,931
|$3,502
|Average
|$1,616
|$2,424
|$2,898
|Rough
|$1,263
|$1,916
|$2,294
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,666
|$3,848
|$4,553
|Clean
|$2,447
|$3,541
|$4,192
|Average
|$2,008
|$2,927
|$3,469
|Rough
|$1,570
|$2,314
|$2,745
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,672
|$3,857
|$4,565
|Clean
|$2,452
|$3,550
|$4,203
|Average
|$2,012
|$2,935
|$3,478
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,320
|$2,753
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,318
|$3,178
|$3,693
|Clean
|$2,127
|$2,924
|$3,400
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,418
|$2,813
|Rough
|$1,364
|$1,911
|$2,227
2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,037
|$4,462
|$5,310
|Clean
|$2,787
|$4,106
|$4,889
|Average
|$2,287
|$3,395
|$4,045
|Rough
|$1,788
|$2,683
|$3,202