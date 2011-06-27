  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,863$3,831$4,412
Clean$2,627$3,526$4,062
Average$2,156$2,915$3,361
Rough$1,685$2,304$2,661
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,207$3,150$3,711
Clean$2,026$2,899$3,417
Average$1,663$2,396$2,827
Rough$1,299$1,894$2,238
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,324$3,904
Clean$2,159$3,059$3,594
Average$1,772$2,529$2,974
Rough$1,385$1,999$2,354
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,386$3,416$4,030
Clean$2,190$3,143$3,710
Average$1,797$2,599$3,070
Rough$1,405$2,054$2,430
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,758$4,272$5,173
Clean$2,531$3,931$4,762
Average$2,077$3,250$3,940
Rough$1,623$2,569$3,119
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,213$3,191$3,774
Clean$2,031$2,936$3,474
Average$1,667$2,428$2,875
Rough$1,303$1,919$2,276
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,145$3,185$3,804
Clean$1,969$2,931$3,502
Average$1,616$2,424$2,898
Rough$1,263$1,916$2,294
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/09 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,666$3,848$4,553
Clean$2,447$3,541$4,192
Average$2,008$2,927$3,469
Rough$1,570$2,314$2,745
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,672$3,857$4,565
Clean$2,452$3,550$4,203
Average$2,012$2,935$3,478
Rough$1,573$2,320$2,753
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,318$3,178$3,693
Clean$2,127$2,924$3,400
Average$1,746$2,418$2,813
Rough$1,364$1,911$2,227
2009 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,037$4,462$5,310
Clean$2,787$4,106$4,889
Average$2,287$3,395$4,045
Rough$1,788$2,683$3,202
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan Sentra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,931 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Sentra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,931 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Nissan Sentra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,931 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Nissan Sentra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Nissan Sentra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Nissan Sentra ranges from $1,263 to $3,804, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Nissan Sentra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.