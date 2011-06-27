Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,601
|$6,450
|$7,451
|Clean
|$4,273
|$5,994
|$6,924
|Average
|$3,619
|$5,082
|$5,870
|Rough
|$2,964
|$4,170
|$4,816
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,192
|$5,851
|$6,750
|Clean
|$3,894
|$5,437
|$6,272
|Average
|$3,298
|$4,610
|$5,318
|Rough
|$2,701
|$3,782
|$4,363
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,339
|$6,618
|$7,851
|Clean
|$4,030
|$6,150
|$7,296
|Average
|$3,413
|$5,214
|$6,185
|Rough
|$2,796
|$4,278
|$5,075
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,983
|$5,614
|$6,497
|Clean
|$3,699
|$5,217
|$6,038
|Average
|$3,133
|$4,423
|$5,119
|Rough
|$2,566
|$3,629
|$4,200
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada SE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,819
|$7,457
|$8,882
|Clean
|$4,476
|$6,930
|$8,254
|Average
|$3,791
|$5,875
|$6,998
|Rough
|$3,105
|$4,820
|$5,742
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,911
|$6,806
|$7,830
|Clean
|$4,562
|$6,325
|$7,277
|Average
|$3,863
|$5,362
|$6,169
|Rough
|$3,164
|$4,399
|$5,062
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,143
|$6,895
|$7,843
|Clean
|$4,777
|$6,407
|$7,289
|Average
|$4,046
|$5,432
|$6,179
|Rough
|$3,314
|$4,457
|$5,070
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Armada LE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,363
|$5,875
|$6,695
|Clean
|$4,053
|$5,460
|$6,221
|Average
|$3,432
|$4,629
|$5,275
|Rough
|$2,811
|$3,798
|$4,328