  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Porsche Cayenne Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,552$48,981$50,651
Clean$46,499$47,889$49,495
Average$44,394$45,704$47,182
Rough$42,288$43,519$44,870
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$92,712$94,576$96,789
Clean$90,660$92,467$94,580
Average$86,555$88,249$90,162
Rough$82,451$84,030$85,743
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,821$71,225$72,892
Clean$68,275$69,637$71,228
Average$65,184$66,460$67,900
Rough$62,093$63,283$64,573
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,601$56,720$58,047
Clean$54,371$55,455$56,722
Average$51,909$52,925$54,072
Rough$49,447$50,395$51,422
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,817$45,344$47,119
Clean$42,847$44,332$46,043
Average$40,907$42,310$43,892
Rough$38,967$40,287$41,741
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$72,292$75,404$79,001
Clean$70,692$73,722$77,198
Average$67,491$70,359$73,592
Rough$64,291$66,995$69,986
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,255$52,546$54,064
Clean$50,120$51,375$52,830
Average$47,851$49,031$50,362
Rough$45,582$46,687$47,894
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,067$53,130$54,391
Clean$50,914$51,945$53,150
Average$48,609$49,576$50,667
Rough$46,304$47,206$48,184
Sell my 2018 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Porsche Cayenne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,332 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Cayenne is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,332 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Porsche Cayenne, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,847 for one in "Clean" condition and about $44,332 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Porsche Cayenne and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Porsche Cayenne ranges from $38,967 to $47,119, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Porsche Cayenne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.