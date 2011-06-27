Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,552
|$48,981
|$50,651
|Clean
|$46,499
|$47,889
|$49,495
|Average
|$44,394
|$45,704
|$47,182
|Rough
|$42,288
|$43,519
|$44,870
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$92,712
|$94,576
|$96,789
|Clean
|$90,660
|$92,467
|$94,580
|Average
|$86,555
|$88,249
|$90,162
|Rough
|$82,451
|$84,030
|$85,743
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,821
|$71,225
|$72,892
|Clean
|$68,275
|$69,637
|$71,228
|Average
|$65,184
|$66,460
|$67,900
|Rough
|$62,093
|$63,283
|$64,573
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,601
|$56,720
|$58,047
|Clean
|$54,371
|$55,455
|$56,722
|Average
|$51,909
|$52,925
|$54,072
|Rough
|$49,447
|$50,395
|$51,422
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,817
|$45,344
|$47,119
|Clean
|$42,847
|$44,332
|$46,043
|Average
|$40,907
|$42,310
|$43,892
|Rough
|$38,967
|$40,287
|$41,741
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,292
|$75,404
|$79,001
|Clean
|$70,692
|$73,722
|$77,198
|Average
|$67,491
|$70,359
|$73,592
|Rough
|$64,291
|$66,995
|$69,986
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,255
|$52,546
|$54,064
|Clean
|$50,120
|$51,375
|$52,830
|Average
|$47,851
|$49,031
|$50,362
|Rough
|$45,582
|$46,687
|$47,894
Estimated values
2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,067
|$53,130
|$54,391
|Clean
|$50,914
|$51,945
|$53,150
|Average
|$48,609
|$49,576
|$50,667
|Rough
|$46,304
|$47,206
|$48,184