Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Grand Am LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,451
|$1,894
|Clean
|$558
|$1,274
|$1,662
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$241
|$565
|$736
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,451
|$1,894
|Clean
|$558
|$1,274
|$1,662
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$241
|$565
|$736
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Grand Am LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,451
|$1,894
|Clean
|$558
|$1,274
|$1,662
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$241
|$565
|$736
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,451
|$1,894
|Clean
|$558
|$1,274
|$1,662
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$241
|$565
|$736